Love And Rockets Celebrate The 35th Anniversary Of 'So Alive' With Remix EP

(Reybee) Coinciding with the 35th anniversary of their massive hit "So Alive", Love And Rockets are excited to release a limited-edition remix EP that contains remixes of the track by The Crystal Method and D.J. K The EP will be available on limited edition clear picture disc and digitally on August 30, 2024 and is available for pre-order at https://loveandrockets.ffm.to/music and for sale at the merch table at the shows from release date onward.

Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, Love And Rockets made seven records over the course of thirteen years. 2023 saw them reunite and play their first shows in 15 years and reissue all of their Beggars Banquet albums. There was a near-immediate sell-out of a limited-edition box set, and the release of My Dark Twin, a 22-track companion to the band's 1996 album Sweet F.A. containing 8 previously unreleased versions, and six unreleased songs from the Sweet F.A. sessions. They have just announced Summer tour dates that will see them perform with a reunited Jane's Addiction. The 23-city tour kicked off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

Everything changed for Love And Rockets in 1989 when they released their self-titled breakthrough fourth album. The song "So Alive" was a massive worldwide #1 hit and Billboard wrote that it was the "best T. Rex tune that Marc Bolan never wrote." The self-titled album attained gold status, and the song reached #1 in Canada and charted within the top 30 in Australia, and New Zealand. In the US, it was #1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart for five weeks and was ranked #1 on that listing's year-end chart for 1989 and was #3 on the US National charts.

"So Alive" has been a continual favorite, so much so that last year when the band reunited and played their first show in 15 years at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Rob (D.J. K) and Scott (The Crystal Method) were in the crowd and were blown away by the performance. They decided to approach the band and they then agreed to dust off and unvault the 34 year old original stems to officially remix and reimagine "So Alive".

So Alive (Original Version)

So Alive (D.J. K's Vibrant Nu-Disco Mix)

So Alive (The Crystal Method Remix)

So Alive (D.J. K's Vibrant Nu-Disco Single Edit)

So Alive (The Crystal Method & Future Funk Squad Dub)

So Alive (D.J. K's Vibrant Nu-Disco Dub Mix)

Sun Aug 18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Thu Aug 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun Sep 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival*

Sun Sep 29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival*

*Not A Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour

An Evening With David J Dates Announced

David J Releasing Career-Spanning 'Tracks From The Attic' Box Set

David J Releasing Bauhaus and Love & Rockets 'Tracks From The Attic' For RSD

News > Love And Rockets