Stream Morgan Wade's New Album 'Obsessed'

(Sony Music Nashville) Celebrated ACM, AMA, and CMT Awards nominee Morgan Wade releases her third studio album, Obsessed, which is now available to stream via major music services.

An entirely solo-written 14-track collection, Obsessed was produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells and pares things back to the essence of who Wade is as a musician, storyteller, and human. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm. On Obsessed, Wade also does a thorough examination and inventory of her journey as a person, not sparing any ugly details when she's been the one at fault. It's a fearless look into the life of "one of the biggest talents in all of real-deal country music," (The Mercury News), arriving right as she's hitting her stride.

The album also includes Wade's first-ever collaboration, joining forces with Kesha for mournful ballad "Walked on Water," where the pair's vocals dance together over a chorus about costly mistakes and dawning self-awareness:

"People like me, we don't do well at sea,

because I thought I walked on water."

Reviews for the project are already lauding Wade's candid writing and singular vocal delivery, with No Depression declaring "Morgan Wade showcases a vocal power that combines the clarity and aching vulnerability of Patty Loveless and the vibrant, soaring phrasing of Stevie Nicks," while American Songwriter noted her "dedication to songcraft, her honest, raspy, Southern-tinged voice, and tunes reflecting her innermost fears and foibles."

