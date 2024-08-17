Twenty One Pilots Kick Off The Clancy World Tour

(Live Nation) GRAMMY Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots kicked off their biggest global headlining run ever - The Clancy World Tour - with an electrifying sold-out show at Denver's Ball Arena this past Thursday night (August 15th).

Performing tracks such as "Overcompensate," "Next Semester," and "The Craving" from their latest album Clancy, which has already made a massive global impact by posting the biggest week for any Rock album in 2024 and debuting at #1 on multiple Billboard charts.

The night also featured notable longtime fan-favorites tracks like "Stressed Out" from multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface, hits "Heavydirtysoul," "My Blood" and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "Jumpsuit," from their 2018 Platinum-certified album Trench and #1 Alternative Radio chartbreakers "Saturday" and "Shy Away" from RIAA Gold certified Scaled And Icy.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue with a second night in Denver at Ball Arena, due to popular demand, on August 16th then traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom. New Zealand alt-pop duo and brothers Balu Brigada will serve as support for the North America leg.

The Clancy World Tour

August 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center*

August 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

August 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

August 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

August 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

September 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

September 7, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

September 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

September 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center

September 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

September 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

September 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

September 18, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

September 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 21, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

September 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

October 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

October 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena*

October 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena*

October 6, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena*

October 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

October 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

November 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

January 16, 2025 Bogotá, CO Coliseo MedPlus

January 19, 2025 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

January 22, 2025 Curitiba, BR Pedreira Paulo Leminski

January 24, 2025 Rio De Janeiro, BR Farmasi Arena

January 26, 2025 São Paulo, BR Allianz Parque

January 29, 2025 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

February 20, 2025 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros

February 22, 2025 Guadalajara, MX Estadio 3 de Marzo

February 24, 2025 Monterrey, MX Estadio Banorte

April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena

May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2

May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2

*Not a Live Nation Date

