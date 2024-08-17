UFO Legend Phil Mogg Shares 'Sunny Side of Heaven'

(CR) As anticipation builds for the September 6 release of UFO frontman and founder Phil Mogg's Moggs Motel, Mogg himself raises expectations even higher with his second single from the album, "Sunny Side of Heaven."

It's over 50 years since Mogg and co convened the first ever line-up of UFO, but it did not take long at all for them to establishing themselves among the crowned heads of metal, performing before hundreds of thousands of fans and riding the highs of chart success with singles such as "Doctor Doctor," "Lights Out," and "Only You Can Rock Me."

Now, at an age when most artists would be hanging it up, Mogg is looking forward to an entire new chapter in his historic career, a new band project and a full-length album that delivers everything a fan could hope - stellar songwriting, slick production courtesy of bassist Tony Newtown, and unmatched musicianship, including guitar from UFO alumni Neil Carter alongside guitarist Tommy Gentry and drummer Joe Lazarus!

The album's first single, "Apple Pie," has already previewed some of what lies in store, a dynamic blast of pure rock fury, complete with harmonizing guitar solos and heavy atmospherics, all topped off by that unmistakable Mogg voice.

"Sunny Side of Heaven," if anything, is even more thunderous, a lascivious riff and blitzkrieg percussion. Mogg turns in a vocal for the ages, while guest vocalist Zoe Devlin Love sings her heart out behind him. It's a devastating combination... but what else would you expect?

Mogg himself answers that question.

Well, hello,

Motel update: We have just employed a new chef for the Motel: James Ormsby. He's from San Francisco and highly recommended.

And as the Tonka Town Bar has just opened for our latest single release, he has created a new cocktail called "Sunny Side of Heaven".

I was figuring that after all that Apple Pie you might want to wash it down with something special, and as the Devil's Angels in this particular song are related to a Mr. Way and a Mr. Chapman, it's an ideal way to celebrate being on the Sunny Side.

I hope you enjoy it and don't forget now drink responsibly.

Yes, I'm talking to you

From The Management.

