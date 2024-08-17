UFO Legend Phil Mogg Shares 'Sunny Side of Heaven'

(CR) As anticipation builds for the September 6 release of UFO frontman and founder Phil Mogg's Moggs Motel, Mogg himself raises expectations even higher with his second single from the album, "Sunny Side of Heaven."
It's over 50 years since Mogg and co convened the first ever line-up of UFO, but it did not take long at all for them to establishing themselves among the crowned heads of metal, performing before hundreds of thousands of fans and riding the highs of chart success with singles such as "Doctor Doctor," "Lights Out," and "Only You Can Rock Me."
Now, at an age when most artists would be hanging it up, Mogg is looking forward to an entire new chapter in his historic career, a new band project and a full-length album that delivers everything a fan could hope - stellar songwriting, slick production courtesy of bassist Tony Newtown, and unmatched musicianship, including guitar from UFO alumni Neil Carter alongside guitarist Tommy Gentry and drummer Joe Lazarus!
The album's first single, "Apple Pie," has already previewed some of what lies in store, a dynamic blast of pure rock fury, complete with harmonizing guitar solos and heavy atmospherics, all topped off by that unmistakable Mogg voice.
"Sunny Side of Heaven," if anything, is even more thunderous, a lascivious riff and blitzkrieg percussion. Mogg turns in a vocal for the ages, while guest vocalist Zoe Devlin Love sings her heart out behind him. It's a devastating combination... but what else would you expect?
Mogg himself answers that question.
Well, hello,
Motel update: We have just employed a new chef for the Motel: James Ormsby. He's from San Francisco and highly recommended.
And as the Tonka Town Bar has just opened for our latest single release, he has created a new cocktail called "Sunny Side of Heaven".
I was figuring that after all that Apple Pie you might want to wash it down with something special, and as the Devil's Angels in this particular song are related to a Mr. Way and a Mr. Chapman, it's an ideal way to celebrate being on the Sunny Side.
I hope you enjoy it and don't forget now drink responsibly.
Yes, I'm talking to you
From The Management.
UFO Legend Launches Moggs Motel With 'Apple Pie' Video
UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Suffered Heart Attack (2022 In Review)
UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack
Coal Chamber's Dez Fafara Ordered To Bedrest, Postpones Tour- Twenty One Pilots Kick Off The Clancy World Tour- Marilyn Manson- more
Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63- Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
Stream Morgan Wade's New Album 'Obsessed'- Stream Post Malone's Debut Country Album 'F-1 Trillion'- Brantley Gilbert Teams With Justin Moore- Chase Rice- more
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Road Trip: Special 'I'm Hungry!' Edition
Coal Chamber's Dez Fafara Ordered To Bedrest, Postpones Tour
Twenty One Pilots Kick Off The Clancy World Tour
Watch Marilyn Manson 'Raise The Red Flag'
Coldplay Reveal 'Moon Music' Track Details
Love And Rockets Celebrate The 35th Anniversary Of 'So Alive' With Remix EP
UFO Legend Phil Mogg Shares 'Sunny Side of Heaven'
Hear Kenny Wayne Shepherd Take 'Long Way Down'
Mother Mother and Cavetown Team Up With 'Dirty Devil Town'