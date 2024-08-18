Supergroup Dead Rabbitts Recruit Attila's Fronzilla For 'Oxygen'

(The Syn) Metalcore supergroup Dead Rabbitts have released their new single "Oxygen" featuring Attila vocalist Chris Fronzak aka Fronzilla. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "REDEFINED."

In a world where creativity finds a home in countless forms, there exists a realm where artistry becomes the very heartbeat of existence. For Dead Rabbitts this realm is not just a destination but a journey, fueled by the relentless passion and unwavering dedication of esteemed vocalist, Craig Mabbitt. As we enter this next era of Dead Rabbitts, the metalcore outfit released "Oxygen" featuring Atilla vocalist Chris Fronzak aka Fronzilla.

On the new single, vocalist Craig Mabbitt shares "Oxygen is a song about bottling the sh*t that life throws at you up so much you feel like you can't breathe, playing pretend and wearing a mask with a smile when you're feeling the complete opposite, an empowering tune to help push you through and find that strength inside again and there's no better feature I could've asked for when it comes to giving the middle finger to life's bullsh*t and living your best life than FRONZ. He absolutely crushed it and I hope this song can help you crush your day, your competition, your workout, your shift, your drive, whatever it may be! Thank you for listening. It's Rabbitt season"

"I'm stoked to announce that I had the honor of working on the new single "Oxygen" with the incredible Dead Rabbitts." Fronzilla adds and continues, "This track is straight fire, and it was an absolute blast collaborating with Craig for the first time. Craig's an absolute beast on the mic, and his energy brought out the best in all of us. Can't wait for you all to hear it!"

Though a release date has yet to be confirmed, the upcoming album, REDEFINED, will be available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The instrumentation was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills, and engineered by Mike Plotnikoff. Reuniting with Benson and Plotnikoff for the first time in several years, Mabbitt embraced the metalcore sound that distinctly sets this project apart from his other recent work.

From its inception, Dead Rabbitts was intended to have a distinctive visual identity, with "something like a masked artistic look," Mabbit explains. However, this vision never materialized until a dedicated fan gifted Mabbitt a leather Rabbit mask at one of their shows. This unexpected gesture sparked inspiration, leading Craig to incorporate the mask into the band's unique aesthetic. The mask made its debut in the band's video shoot for "Mistake", adding an intriguing visual element to their identity.

Dead Rabbitts recently wrapped a handful of dates with Scary Kids Scaring Kids and have a hometown show in Mesa, AZ tomorrow. Craig Mabbitt and Erik Jensen will be heading to South America with Escape The Fate for shows in late September and early October.

