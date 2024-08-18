Yours Truly Deliver TOXIC New Album

(BPM) Sydney's alternative trio Yours Truly have released their brand new album, TOXIC, which features singles "Call My Name", "Sour" and the forward-thinking pop punk hooks of "California Sober".
With their name now firmly cemented on a global scale, Yours Truly retain their versatility moving into their sophomore album chapter while also expanding beyond any stylistic confines or expectations. Produced by Ocean Grove's Sam Bassal and mixed by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker), TOXIC ultimately nods to the fun pop-punk essence of earlier Yours Truly works while also demonstrating a boldness to step forward and explore heavy rhythms and, at times, darker direction. Via TOXIC, Yours Truly arrive at their most open, visceral and engaging material to date, with themes of anger, desperation, sadness and exhaustion forming alongside sanguine acceptance and self-awareness.
From their 2020 album Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock or Heavy album, to boasting massive international performances, millions of streams and an ever-growing legion of global fans, Yours Truly remain transfixed as one of the most exciting young bands on the scene courtesy of their striking songwriting and dynamic live performances.
Their UK and Europe TOXIC headline tour kicks off next week. The band will also be appearing at Reading and Leeds Festival next weekend alongside headliners Blink-182, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, and many more. Yours Truly will then return home to support Thirty Seconds To Mars on their Australian tour next month.
Fans in North America can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more.
Upcoming UK / EU / AUS Tour Dates:
8/23 - Guildford, UK @ Boileroom
8/24 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
8/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
8/27 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 3 Birmingham
8/28 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
8/29 - London, UK @ The Dome
8/31 - Hamburg, GER @ Molotow
9/1 - Köln, GER @ Helios 37
9/2 - Vienna, AUT @ Arena
9/4 - Berlin, GER @ Cassiopeia
9/5 - Eindhoven, NED @ Dynamo
9/12 - Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena w/30 Seconds to Mars
9/14 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena w/30 Seconds to Mars
9/17 - Brisbane, AUS @ Riverstage w/30 Seconds to Mars
Upcoming North American Tour Dates:
10/9 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/10 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
10/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
10/16 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/19 - New York, NY @ Palladium
10/21 - Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
10/23 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/26 - Davenport, IA @ Davenport
10/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/29 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/1 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/2 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/3 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/4 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/7 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/8 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
