Yours Truly Deliver TOXIC New Album

(BPM) Sydney's alternative trio Yours Truly have released their brand new album, TOXIC, which features singles "Call My Name", "Sour" and the forward-thinking pop punk hooks of "California Sober".

With their name now firmly cemented on a global scale, Yours Truly retain their versatility moving into their sophomore album chapter while also expanding beyond any stylistic confines or expectations. Produced by Ocean Grove's Sam Bassal and mixed by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker), TOXIC ultimately nods to the fun pop-punk essence of earlier Yours Truly works while also demonstrating a boldness to step forward and explore heavy rhythms and, at times, darker direction. Via TOXIC, Yours Truly arrive at their most open, visceral and engaging material to date, with themes of anger, desperation, sadness and exhaustion forming alongside sanguine acceptance and self-awareness.

From their 2020 album Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock or Heavy album, to boasting massive international performances, millions of streams and an ever-growing legion of global fans, Yours Truly remain transfixed as one of the most exciting young bands on the scene courtesy of their striking songwriting and dynamic live performances.

Their UK and Europe TOXIC headline tour kicks off next week. The band will also be appearing at Reading and Leeds Festival next weekend alongside headliners Blink-182, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, and many more. Yours Truly will then return home to support Thirty Seconds To Mars on their Australian tour next month.

Fans in North America can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more.

Upcoming UK / EU / AUS Tour Dates:

8/23 - Guildford, UK @ Boileroom

8/24 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/27 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 3 Birmingham

8/28 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

8/29 - London, UK @ The Dome

8/31 - Hamburg, GER @ Molotow

9/1 - Köln, GER @ Helios 37

9/2 - Vienna, AUT @ Arena

9/4 - Berlin, GER @ Cassiopeia

9/5 - Eindhoven, NED @ Dynamo

9/12 - Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena w/30 Seconds to Mars

9/14 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena w/30 Seconds to Mars

9/17 - Brisbane, AUS @ Riverstage w/30 Seconds to Mars

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

10/9 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/10 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

10/16 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/19 - New York, NY @ Palladium

10/21 - Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/23 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/26 - Davenport, IA @ Davenport

10/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/29 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/1 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/2 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/3 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/4 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/7 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/8 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

Related Stories

Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single

Yours Truly Announce New Album 'TOXIC' With 'Sour' Stream

Yours Truly Return With 'Call My Name' Video

Ariana Grande Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Yours Truly

News > Yours Truly