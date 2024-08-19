Mark Weiss Talks About His Classic Photos of Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy Kilmister, and Joan Jett

(SRO) World-renowned photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS talks below about his iconic photographs of Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy Kilmister, and Joan Jett. These photographs will be presented-paired with recording artist and contemporary fine artist BILLY MORRISON's unique canvas paintings of them-for one weekend only: September 19, 20, and 21 at the iconic Motor Cars LA Showroom in Hollywood, CA. Billed as "A Moment In Time," the event is presented by X5 Podcast and Motor Cars LA. See the event details below.

The exhibition will feature 12 pieces from Morrison, and high-end editions of the same photographs from Weiss, with a special 13th painting and prints going to support mental health, suicide prevention and trauma counseling through the Above Ground charity spearheaded by Morrison and Dave Navarro, Jane's Addiction's guitarist.

Mark Weiss on Ozzy Osbourne Photograph: Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Aimee, 1984, New York City - "Ozzy was always game for my out-of-the-box ideas. Our first shoot together was for the cover of Circus magazine in 1981, where I had him wear a pink tutu. From there, we pushed the envelope with every session, each one more outrageous than the last.

"When Sharon asked me to do a shoot that would get him noticed in the magazines, Faces magazine agreed to put Ozzy on the cover, but it had to be something over the top. I came up with a twist on his album Diary of a Madman. Since it was the May issue, I thought, why not go with a Mother's Day theme? We dressed Ozzy as a housewife, and the cover featured the headline "Diary of a Mad Housewife." The photo ironing his daughter Aimee, ended up as a gatefold in the magazine and stirred quite a reaction-some people even thought the iron was plugged in!"

Mark Weiss on Lemmy Kilmister Photograph - Lemmy Kilmister, 1984, New York City: "I captured this photo of Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, just moments before taking the stage at the Beacon Theatre in New York City during the 'No Remorse Tour' in 1984. Lemmy was a complex figure to decipher-he was difficult to read. His intimidating presence was undeniable, but if you could see beyond that and stand your ground, you'd earn his respect.

"For a photographer, it's crucial to gain the artist's trust and be welcomed into their world, capturing moments that tell a deeper story-a time stamp of an era. I consider it a privilege when musicians allow me into their space. My approach is to remain unassuming, hoping to capture that magical moment where the connection between artist and photographer becomes genuine.

"With Lemmy, I sought sincerity and authenticity-qualities I believe are most evident in the eyes."

Mark Weiss on Joan Jett Photograph: Joan Jett, 1980, Mount Vernon, New York -

"I was in high school when I first heard about The Runaways. At the time, I was sneaking my camera into concerts and selling photos outside Madison Square Garden and out of my high school locker for a buck each. After The Runaways disbanded, Joan Jett released her debut album Bad Reputation in 1980.

"I was 20 years old, living at my great-aunt's house in NYC while attending the School of Visual Arts. Eager to expand beyond live photography, I started shooting studio photos of local bands to gain experience. I was also a staff photographer at Circus magazine, where I covered live shows. My role at Circus gave me valuable access to publicists and managers.

"I met Joan through Carol Kaye, a publicist who had arranged photo passes for me to shoot bands like Aerosmith and Ted Nugent. When Carol mentioned she was helping Joan, I jumped at the chance to ask her to set up a photo shoot. Bad Reputation was gaining momentum, and I had always dreamed of photographing The Runaways.

"On December 16, 1980, I went to a club called the Left Bank in Mount Vernon, NY. I taped up a bedsheet that I used as a backdrop and waited for the band to go to the stage. I had a roll of film loaded and ready to go. I took a few photos with her band the Blackhearts along with manager Kenny Laguna and his wife Meryl. Joan then picked up her guitar, and I kept shooting until the film ran out. When you capture that perfect moment, you just know it. For this shoot, frame 28 was the one. It's fascinating how a single image can tell an entire story, while a contact sheet reveals the full narrative."

The public viewing for "A Moment In Time" is set for September 21, to be preceded by the VIP Preview on September 19, and RSVP Party and Live X5 Podcast on September 20 which will feature a Q+A from both artists and an intimate acoustic performance from Morrison. There will be a complete livestream of the whole weekend from the X5 Podcast team. At this event, Rock N Roll and Fine Art collide with multi-million-dollar supercars in the entertainment capital of the world.

BILLY MORRISON has developed successful careers in multiple genres, as a rock guitarist (with Billy Idol for the past 15 years), a solo recording artist, and as a contemporary fine artist. Self-study and experimentation are the essence of Morrison's process, working with oil paints and spray in a Warhol-esque aesthetic. Morrison's iconic style mimics the effects of multilayered screen printing through a street art approach with the use of stencils.

MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS is a world-renowned photographer who has traveled the globe photographing legends from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, and Mötley Crüe to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, and KISS. Weiss' inimitable photographs helped craft the visual imagery of rock and metal in the 1980s. His best-selling and critically acclaimed 2020 book "The Decade That Rocked" is captured through the lens of someone who lived and breathed the 80's in all its grit and glory.



Thursday, September 19, 6pm-9pm:

VIP/Press Night

Friday, September 20, 7pm-10pm:

RSVP Party and Live X5 Podcast

An exclusive and intimate acoustic performance from Billy Morrison

and a Q+A from both artists

Saturday, September 21, 11am-5pm:

Open Viewing

Motor Cars Los Angeles Showroom

953 N. Sycamore Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90038

