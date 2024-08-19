.

Nate Smith Scores Record-Breaking 3rd Consecutive Multi-Week No. 1

(Sony Music) ACM New Male Artist of the Year and Billboard Rookie of the Year Nate Smith scores his third No. 1 single at country radio with "Bulletproof" for the second consecutive week. The single, which was written by Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps, garners Smith his third consecutive multi-week No. 1 record on the Mediabase chart. The historic feat marks Smith as the first artist to start their career to have three consecutive multi-week No. 1 records in R&R/Media base history.

"Bulletproof" follows the record-breaking No. 1 record "World On Fire," which spent 10 consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart and three weeks on top of the Mediabase chart and his first No. 1 single "Whiskey On You" which spent two weeks atop the Mediabase chart and one week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Smith's first three singles have spent a combined 14 weeks at No. 1 between the two charts.

"When I write and record music, I genuinely do it for me," says Smith. "I try to make music that I would want to listen to! Maybe it will connect with other people and maybe it won't. So, you can imagine having three songs that have gone number one, truly feels like a massive honor. Radio has really given me a chance and I'm grateful for all the lifelong friendships I have built with them and continue to foster. There are so many new artists, so I do believe this is a miracle. Number ones allow me take better care of my teams and my family! I never thought in a million years this would be a possibility for me, but here we are. I thank God for pulling me out of the wreckage and letting me be a vessel, to bring hopeful songs to the hearts of people. I guess it truly is never too late to follow your dreams especially when it lines up with His will."

Smith is gearing up for his 2024 Through The Smoke headline fall tour. The highly anticipated 16 city headline tour will kick off on September 19th in Portland, OR and end in Nashville, TN on December 5th. Earlier this month, Smith wrapped up touring with Morgan Wallen on his 2024 ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 stadium tour.

