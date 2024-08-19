Singled Out: Lance Woolie's Too Drunk (feat Brent Mason)

(Day In Country) Lance Woolie recently released his new single "Too Drunk", which features a guest appearance from acclaimed guitarist Brent Mason, and to celebrate we asked Lance to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wasn't trying to write a drinking song, My brother died drinking and driving and it's had an impact on me. Most of the time, you don't get to choose the stream of consciousness that flows when you write a song. It just comes. You better be ready to capture it when it hits.

I was tracking a song at Brignac Lane studios in St. Amant, Louisiana. Jeffery Allen Imler (another Louisiana country artist) was getting reamed over the phone by his lovely wife and his responses to her were "I ain't too drunk to do this and I ain't too drunk to do that ".

I busted out with "I ain't Too Drunk to drink!" This line opened a Pandora's box of lyric scenarios in which the quantity of alcohol someone drinks becomes irrelevant. For example; listening to great music, grilling up some BBQ, watching football, making love (results may vary) can all be done under the influence. The bold irreverence that drinkers have while they are drinking becomes the foundation of this party time anthem.

Legendary guitarist Brent Mason played on this track and many more songs on this debut album, he is the best advisor one could have and the most humble top tier performer in Nashville. Then there's Drummer/Producer Brian Brignac (Eric Claption Live) on drums and percussion.

When I showed up to the studio , we laid a foundation of drum, bass, and vocals. Then we invited Brent. Other than the occasional piano and steel guitar popping its head out, what you hear is Brent (guitars), Lance (vocals), Chris (bass) and Brian (drums). Chris Roberts toured with Jonathan Boogie Long and is a studio guru musician and close friend. Corban Barnes (piano) and Ty Taylor (steel guitar) add honky tonk color and some extra flavor to fill in the juicy spots of the song. Jefferey Allen Imler got back involved and helped carve the chorus into its final form.

I pulled from my own experiences and others to try to capture the essence of someone who wants to keep partying all night long and doesn't care what anyone thinks about it. The initial lyric was I ain't Too Drunk to Drink, this line was just the end of the chorus. This brought me to a ledge of choices approaching the 2nd verse in which naturally flows into the pre chorus and main chorus.

The song dictates where we go musically and lyrically and throughout the process each instrument is riding on the foundation of its predecessor and intertwined through mutual influence. When I sang the Lyric "Country Music" Brent played a classic rolling country riff that sounds straight out of a Buck Owens record. I didn't ask him to play that, he just listens and responds to what the song is telling him to play. It goes where it goes and it takes what it takes.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Lance Woolie