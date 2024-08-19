Tommy Vext Filling In On Vocals For Ill Nino's 25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour

(APR) Long time friend Tommy Vext (formerly of Bad Wolves) will be filling in on lead vocals for Ill Nino's upcoming 25 Years Of Latin Metal European Tour. Marcos Leal will not be performing on the upcoming European Tour.

Ill Nino and Vext got their start on the East Coast, in the early days of the NY/NJ hardcore scene, and Vext opened for Ill Nino when he was just a teenager. This multi-cultural urban landscape helped cultivate the band's sound. Ill Nino's Revolution and Confession-era songs are no stranger to Vext, as they share a 25-year brotherhood.

Tommy Vext has had great international success with the multi-platinum cover of "Zombie." Dave Chavarri says "we are excited to have Tommy join Ill Nino across all these European stages."

