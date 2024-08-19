Watch Frank Turner's 'Somewhere Inbetween' Video

(Clarion Call Media) As he approaches the landmark of his sold out, 3000th show at Alexandra Palace in London, UK on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Frank Turner releases the stunning Stuart Alexander-directed music video for "Somewhere Inbetween," the latest single to be lifted from his acclaimed new album, Undefeated.

"'Somewhere Inbetween' is one of my favourite songs from 'Undefeated', and for me the most important, because it's the hardest subject matter: imposter syndrome, alienation, disassociation," Turner states. "It was a tough song to get right, and so it was important to make sure that, if we were going to make a video for it, it had to be right."

Turner continues, "Thankfully I was able to team up with the amazing director Stuart Alexander, who came up with a left field but moving interpretation of the piece - an alternative life in which my music career ended in 2005, and the memories of being in punk bands became something almost unbearable. The resulting video is a short film about not fitting in, not being at peace with your own past, and I think it's a thing of rare beauty."

Additionally, Turner will be kicking off the second leg of their North American Undefeated tour this Friday, August 23 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Taking in 18 evenings across the U.S. midwest and select markets in Canada, the tour will culminate in Turner's celebrated Lost Evenings VII Festival taking place in Toronto, ON at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort from September 19-22.

On Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, Turner also embarked on the first-ever Music Venue Trust world record attempt where he performed the most official shows in different cities in 24 hours. In this timeframe, Turner shattered the record by playing 15 solo shows across the UK, each at an independent venue, ticketed by an independent record shop. The challenge supported grassroots venues and independent record stores across the UK, and Turner's effort was supported by London's No. 1 Taxi app FREENOW, who provided e-taxis for him to complete the almost 500-mile journey.

The world record attempt came on the heels of the Friday, May 3 release of Undefeated, Turner's 10th studio LP and the follow-up to his critically acclaimed #1 UK album, FTHC. The new record finds the sweet spot between youthful outspokenness and surviving midlife's challenges: who you are versus who you wanted to be in your youth, life-altering love, fading friendships, wistful nostalgia, the mental fallout and political consequences that still linger from the pandemic era, and the more prosaic issue of persistent backache.

AUGUST

23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *

24 - Salisbury, MA - Riverfest Music Festival ~

25 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

28 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

30 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *

31 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

SEPTEMBER

01 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

03 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

05 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center *

06 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *

07 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *

08 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *

11 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre *

12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

16 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

19-22 - Toronto, ON - Lost Evenings VII Festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

* - w/ Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners

~ - Festival date

