Bad Wolves And Pop Evil Teaming Up For The Animal Instinct U.S. Tour

(SRO) Bad Wolves today, August 20, announce their co-headlining "The Animal Instinct Tour" with fellow hard rock outfit Pop Evil. The U.S. tour will kick off on November 6 in Cincinnati, OH and stretch to November 30 in Lexington, KY. It will feature special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI. General ticket sales will start on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM local time via the BAD WOLVES website HERE. See full dates below.

"It's difficult to express how excited I am to get back on the road again with the boys," says Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle. "Co-headlining with a powerhouse like Pop Evil will be a real treat for fans of both bands and will keep us on our toes to bring our A-game every night. It's a true honor to share the stage with them, Sierra Pilot, and ONI. Bad Wolves will be performing an eclectic set including songs from 'Die About It' that we haven't played yet, and I'm sure some surprises. The band is firing on all cylinders right now, and this will be a hell of a way to close out 2024. LFG, Wolfpack!!!"

"We are stoked to announce 'The Animal Instinct Tour' with our friends in Bad Wolves." shares Pop Evil. "This tour will be full of high energy and radio hits from start to finish. Can't wait to see you all out there!"

"THE ANIMAL INSTINCT TOUR" Dates

BAD WOLVES & POP EVIL

*with special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI

11/6 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

11/7 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

11/8 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

11/9 Albany, NY - Empire

11/10 Norfolk, VA - The Norva

11/12 Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

11/13 Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

11/14 St Louis, MO - Red Flag

11/15 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

11/16 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

11/17 Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

11/19 Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

11/20 Lawrence, KS - The Grenada

11/22 Springfield, MO - Gillioz

11/23 Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

11/24 Omaha, NE - Admiral

11/26 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/27 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

11/29 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

11/30 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

