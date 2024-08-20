blink-182 Expand 'One More Time' With Part 2

(Columbia Records) blink-182 will release ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 on Friday September 6, 2024 via Columbia Records. The group notably expand their 2023 blockbuster Billboard 200 #1 album, ONE MORE TIME..., with 8 brand new tracks on PART-2.
Heightening anticipation, they will also share the first single off part 2 "ALL IN MY HEAD" this Friday August 23, 2024. ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 arrives in multiple physical configurations in addition to digital. These include the 2 LP COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION (featuring all 27 tracks available on limited-edition Blue Balls Colored Vinyl in a Gatefold Jacket with a Printed Insert), and the 1LP DELUXE TRACKS ONLY variant (which includes 10 tracks on vinyl for the first time -namely the 8 brand new tracks plus 2 bonus tracks previously only available digitally). The DELUXE TRACKS ONLY vinyl variant will be pressed on limited-edition Red Rocket Colored Vinyl in a Gatefold Jacket with a Printed Insert.
ONE MORE TIME... not only marked the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup-Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011, but it also kickstarted the comeback of the decade. Last year, the album crashed the Billboard 200 at #1, notching the band's third career #1 debut on the respective chart. Given this stratospheric success, it concluded 2023 as "the biggest rock album of the year," registering over 1 billion streams to date.
Meanwhile, they have sold out stadiums on multiple continents, launching the biggest, boldest, and best world tour of their career in support of ONE MORE TIME...
Coming back together, surviving tragedy, and triumphing as loudly as possible, blink-182's union as bandmates and brothers is stronger than ever. With PART-2, they deliver the definitive version of ONE MORE TIME... and show no signs of stopping or slowing down either.
ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 (*DIGITAL ALBUM AND COMPLETE DELUXE 2LP VINYL)
1. ANTHEM PART 3
2. DANCE WITH ME
3. FELL IN LOVE
4. TERRIFIED
5. ONE MORE TIME
6. MORE THAN YOU KNOW
7. TURN THIS OFF!
8. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
9. EDGING
10. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT
11. BLINK WAVE
12. BAD NEWS
13. HURT (INTERLUDE)
14. TURPENTINE
15. F*** FACE
16. OTHER SIDE
17. CUT ME OFF
18. SEE YOU
19. CHILDHOOD
20. NO FUN
21. ALL IN MY HEAD
22. CAN'T GO BACK
23. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND
24. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE
25. IF YOU NEVER LEFT
26. ONE NIGHT STAND
27. TAKE ME IN
ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 (*DELUXE TRACKS ONLY 1LP VINYL)
1. CUT ME OFF
2. SEE YOU
3. NO FUN
4. ALL IN MY HEAD
5. CAN'T GO BACK
6. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND
7. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE
8. IF YOU NEVER LEFT
9. ONE NIGHT STAND
10. TAKE ME IN
