Eric Sage Raises His Glass To 'Canadian Beer'

(TEA) Beer and Canada: They go together like ... well, beer and anyplace else, really. Just more so. That's the celebratory spirit behind "Canadian Beer," the rousing new single from Toronto-bred country rocker Eric Sage, out now through Slammin Media and distributed worldwide by Believe, that hoists a metaphoric cold one in tribute to the legendary national thirst. A genuine partier's hymn, the song salutes the hard-working men and women who keep Canada together, and the world-class imbibing that's both their pleasure and their due when the whistle blows.

Sage's heartfelt paean to the Northern way of drinking is built on some insanely catchy hooks and group chants that are tailor-made to fire up any crowd when they come blasting across a jukebox or radio. And while he himself identifies as a country artist, this particular serving of guitar-based raunch is classic Canadian rock all the way. The lyrics make not one but two references to Rush, with Sage's friend Ian Crichton from SAGA on a guest performance on the guitar, and with a weekend-warrior sentiment in the chorus would do Mike Reno proud. Throw in shout-outs to Muskoka, the Calgary Stampede and other hallmarks of the national character, and you've got yourself a site-specific smash that's bound to be embraced by rowdy guys and gals across the provinces.

"I have always loved big, anthemic songs," Sage says. "There's nothing like when they're played at a concert or sporting event and the crowd goes wild. This song just had that feeling right away. It talks about where I grew up, and all of the special things Canada has to offer. But at the heart of the song, its true essence is how hard we all work every day. In the end, it's about how we help each other through joy, compassion and sorrow-whether in construction, the health profession, teaching, bartending, being a stay-at-home parent, a traveling musician or whatever it is that you put you heart and soul into. I watch everyone working so hard and giving it their all, and it gives me a feeling of appreciation and sense of community."

And Sage knows a thing or two about giving it your all-even when fate makes the giving difficult. Born and raised in Toronto, he grew up with one singular ambition: to be a professional tennis player. But after 19 years of competition and a world ranking, a near-fatal car accident left him seriously injured and without much hope for his future. Even after years of grueling physical therapy, he couldn't regain the top form he had enjoyed over his years of playing and training with the likes of Pete Sampras, Jim Courier and Stephen Edberg.

His life path in shambles at age 23, he found himself wondering "Where do I go from here?" The answer he hit on was "This is my life, and no one can tell me what I can accomplish until I am done trying."

So, he spent the next 12 years giving tennis lessons eight hours a day, until he became known as "the tennis teacher to the stars." His clients included Hollywood heavyweights like George Clooney and Alec Baldwin, as well as top rock stars, NFL team owners and world-ranked juniors. At the same time, Sage was spending six hours a night teaching himself to be a world-class musician. It helped that he possessed a three-octave range, which allowed him to adapt his voice to a panoply of styles. All along, he was honing his skills at guitar and piano.

To say the effort paid off is an understatement. Sage is now an in-demand performer who headlines festivals, theaters, cruise ships and concert halls all over the world. And he's recorded and performed with numerous multi-platinum artists, including Slash of Guns n' Roses/Velvet Revolver, The Beach Boys and Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe.

Even better, he hasn't had to leave tennis totally behind. His series Tennis Like A Rockstar, which airs on the Tennis Channel and YouTube, shows him teaching the game to celebrities and hard-working students by day, then performing concerts around the world at night. In tandem with the show, Sage has released a new companion book, Tennis Like A Rockstar - One Through 10 System, in which he shares his matchless knowledge of the sport and imparts vital motivational lessons he's learned along the way.

Oh, and did we mention he's an actor too? Sage has been seen in countless commercials, and in hit movies like Wayne's World in which he played the guitar salesman in the famous "No 'Stairway to Heaven'" scene.

When he isn't touring the world singing, performing or hosting his show, Sage finds the time to deliver motivational speeches. And even though his work has taken this Toronto boy to far-flung locales like L.A. and San Diego, it's his native country that still owns his heart. Hence "Canadian Beer," which he wrote to evoke the sudsy wonders of home.

"Writing songs is powerful when it comes from the heart, and that's what country and rock music are all about," he says. "I was in San Diego and thinking about growing up and my hometown friends. I had my guitar, and I thought about when we would go to a Maple Leafs game in Toronto, or a concert at the PNE in Vancouver. We were so excited to rock out and have a couple of beers. But you know what? Not just any beer. A Canadian beer!"

Bottoms up, everybody.

