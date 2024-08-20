Melody Trucks and Bobby Lee Rodgers Launching The Listening Room Tour

(DDPS) Acclaimed Southern Roots-rock vocalist and percussionist Melody Trucks teams with noted guitarist/vocalist Bobby Lee Rodgers for a seven-date Summer "Listening Room Tour," with their first date taking place in Melody's home base, Jacksonville, at Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday, August 21.

The Listening Room Tour includes stops in Tallahassee, Marietta (two nights), Richmond, Lewes, Delaware (the latter also a Fitzkee Brothers Band Single Release Party), and Ocean City, MD.

Bobby and Melody first met in 2013 at Wanee, a Festival in Live Oak, FL, started by Melody's father (Butch Trucks of the Allman Brothers Band), and a place where Melody and Bobby were frequent performers.

Melody Trucks, is a talented vocalist & percussionist who has performed in front of thousands at major music festivals including Peach Fest, Suwannee Rising and Hulaween. As the daughter of the late Butch Trucks she has been surrounded by music her entire life.

As a solo artist Melody can be found on the road with different talented and creative collaborations. Melody is proud to have shared the stage with George Porter Jr., Oteil Burbridge, The North Mississippi Allstars, Jimmy Hall, John Medeski, Jeff Sipe, and many more.

Well-known guitarist, singer and songwriter Bobby Lee Rodgers, a founding member and creative force behind The Codetalkers with Col. Bruce Hampton fuses rock, funk, jazz and blues into a magical musical tapestry. He was one of the youngest instructors of Jazz Studies with the prestigious Berklee College of Music at just 23. Bobby is currently on the 20th anniversary tour of Jazz is Dead.

Bobby brings a unique sound to his performance because he plays through a combination of Leslie cabinet and vintage guitar amp which gives him the beautiful sound of an organ and guitar together. A stellar songwriter, vocalist and guitarist he fuses rock, funk, jazz and blues into a magical musical tapestry. He has performed with such great artists as Vassar Clements, Warren Haynes, Widespread Panic, George Porter Jr. and the list goes on and on.

Melody Trucks and Bobby Lee Rodgers - "Listening Room Tour" Itinerary

Wednesday, August 21 - Blue Jay Listening Room - Jacksonville FL

Thursday, August 22 - House of Music - Tallahassee FL

Saturday, August 24 - The Hunt House - Marietta GA

Sunday, August 25 - The Hunt House - Marietta GA

Monday, August 26 - Reveler - Richmond VA

Wednesday, August 28 - The Room at Cedar Grove - Lewes DE*

Friday, August 30 - Fast Eddies - Ocean City MD

*Also a Single Release Party for Fitzkee Brothers Band

