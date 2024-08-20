State Champs Announce New Studio Album

(BPM) Albany-raised, pop-punk band State Champs has announced their fifth studio album and self-titled record to be released on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. The band released their first two punchy singles off the album, "Silver Cloud" and "Too Late To Say." "Silver Cloud" was released with an accompanying music video where singer Derek DiScanio breaks the cycle of a mundane, unfulfilling life with a cast of characters played-out by the rest of the band.

Produced by Anton DeLost (Mayday Parade, Hawthorne Heights), State Champs will showcase some of the best edgy, high-energy tracks that have defined their career thus far, making it the exact right time to debut their Self-Titled album. "We found our way, through the ups and downs within us, personally and as a band, and wanted to express that," explains frontman Derek DiScanio. "This is the right time to showcase it." Bassist Ryan Scott Graham agrees. "When we stepped back and looked at the songs, sonically and thematically, it's a great vision of who we are. Every era of State Champs exists within this record."

Nearly 15 years after the band's formation, lead singer Derek DiScanio, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, and drummer Evan Ambrosio, found themselves at different points in their personal lives-marriage, kids, and relocations across the country made for a new kind of relationship dynamic.

Comprised of 12 tracks, the songs on this record explode with passionate and smartly constructed precision. While big, bold, and slick, the production nevertheless sounds like a band in a room together or decimating the stage. It's a perfect example of how the band has become a major player in the pop-punk scene, championing the genre over the past decade.

State Champs Track List:

1. The Constant

2. Silver Cloud

3. Clueless

4. Light Blue

5. Too Late To Say

6. Hell Of It

7. Sobering

8. Tight Grip

9. I Still Want To

10. Just a Dream

11. Save Face Story

12. Golden Years

This album announcement comes just after the band shared plans for a fall tour across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at The Altar, and Daisy Grenade. They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City.

