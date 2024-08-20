Watch Less Than Jake Recap European Vacation With 'Not My Problem' Video

(BPM) Less Than Jake have shared another piece of the map with the release of their brand new single. "Not My Problem", along with an accompanying music video, out now via Pure Noise Records.

"This song came about in the 11th hour," shares frontman/guitarist Chris DeMakes. "I was messing around with a synthesizer loop one night, which became the part you hear for the intro of the song. The whole song was built from that, and it came together super fast. The main guitar riff is quirky and fun. The lyric is classic LTJ. A really fun song mixed with a sad lyric." He adds: "As for the meaning, that's for the listener to figure out."

Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024. The band recently wrapped up their European tour, and will be returning to the States for the Final Visit To Rockview Tour as well as traveling to Australia later this fall.

