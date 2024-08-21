alltheprettythings Celebrate album Release With 'New Teeth' Video

(For The Win Media) Rising rock sensation alltheprettythings (featuring members with roots in well-known acts such as Alesana, He Is Legend, and Chiodos ) proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated debut album, *prose*. Following whirlwind summer dates with Alesana, the band is ready to captivate audiences with their unique blend of intricate soundscapes and raw emotional power.
In addition to the album release, alltheprettythings has dropped an official music video for their track "New Teeth." Released on Monday, the video is a performance enhanced with footage from classic horror films that complements the track's intense and dynamic sound. Directed by Honey Head films, with an eye for the surreal, it captures the essence of the band's artistic vision.
With over 983.5k streams accumulated from their previously released singles between Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora, *prose* is already poised for success. Fans have eagerly awaited the release of this album, which features standout tracks like "Teenage Lines," "I Want You Back," and "Chin Up, Kid." However, the real surprise for listeners is the debut of a brand-new track, "In Quotations," the only song from the album that has not been released as a single.
"In Quotations" is a solemn sonic journey that encapsulates the band's ability to blend introspective lyrics with powerful musical arrangements. A true album-closer, the passionate ballad offers something new for both loyal fans and newcomers alike. Hard Rock Daddy explains the band's appeal "The first time that I heard "Teenage Lines, I knew that this band was onto something. As I listened to the song over and over again, it just kept getting better! That is the sign of a great song. Whereas many modern rock bands lean heavily on screams to convey emotion, alltheprettythings displays beauty, melancholy, and angst without ever relying upon the crutch that too many rely upon these days." Press coverage came in from SPIN, Consequence, Revolver, Outburn and Modern Drummer among many other media allies.
*prose* showcases the collaborative spirit of alltheprettythings, with each member bringing their own influences and strengths to the table. The album is a testament to the band's growth and dedication, further solidifying their place in the alt-rock scene. It was produced by Worth Weaver at Red Room Recording NC, mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin), and mastered by Grammy-nominated Mike Kalajian (A Day To Remember, Bad Omens, Senses Fail), ensuring a visceral listening experience.
With their successful summer tour now behind them, alltheprettythings is set to continue their upward trajectory, with *prose* leading the charge. Fans can expect a full-blown emotional experience, both on record and in live performances, as the band continues to push the boundaries of their craft.
alltheprettythings Share New Single Ahead of Alesana, Limbs And Vampires Everywhere Tour
alltheprettythings Share New Song Every Now And Then
alltheprettythings Release New Song Teenage Lines
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- Foreigner Stream Previously Unreleased Lou Gramm Track- more
Rare David Lee Roth Song Gets Animated Video- Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show- more
Kenny Chesney To Premiere Reflective 'Just Say We Did' Video- Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'No Man's Land'- Post Malone- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Kenny Loggins To Be Honored And Perform At The 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute
Goose Stream Video Of Full Show From New 'Live At The Fox Theatre' Release
Eclipse Share 'Still My Hero' Video
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released
Big Big Train Preview 'A Flare On The Lens' With 'Love Is The Light' Video
Dave Edmunds Releasing Swan Songs: The Singles 1976-1981 Collection
Crawlers Announce Headline Off Dates From Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets Tour
alltheprettythings Celebrate album Release With 'New Teeth' Video