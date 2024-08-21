alltheprettythings Celebrate album Release With 'New Teeth' Video

(For The Win Media) Rising rock sensation alltheprettythings (featuring members with roots in well-known acts such as Alesana, He Is Legend, and Chiodos ) proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated debut album, *prose*. Following whirlwind summer dates with Alesana, the band is ready to captivate audiences with their unique blend of intricate soundscapes and raw emotional power.

In addition to the album release, alltheprettythings has dropped an official music video for their track "New Teeth." Released on Monday, the video is a performance enhanced with footage from classic horror films that complements the track's intense and dynamic sound. Directed by Honey Head films, with an eye for the surreal, it captures the essence of the band's artistic vision.

With over 983.5k streams accumulated from their previously released singles between Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora, *prose* is already poised for success. Fans have eagerly awaited the release of this album, which features standout tracks like "Teenage Lines," "I Want You Back," and "Chin Up, Kid." However, the real surprise for listeners is the debut of a brand-new track, "In Quotations," the only song from the album that has not been released as a single.

"In Quotations" is a solemn sonic journey that encapsulates the band's ability to blend introspective lyrics with powerful musical arrangements. A true album-closer, the passionate ballad offers something new for both loyal fans and newcomers alike. Hard Rock Daddy explains the band's appeal "The first time that I heard "Teenage Lines, I knew that this band was onto something. As I listened to the song over and over again, it just kept getting better! That is the sign of a great song. Whereas many modern rock bands lean heavily on screams to convey emotion, alltheprettythings displays beauty, melancholy, and angst without ever relying upon the crutch that too many rely upon these days." Press coverage came in from SPIN, Consequence, Revolver, Outburn and Modern Drummer among many other media allies.

*prose* showcases the collaborative spirit of alltheprettythings, with each member bringing their own influences and strengths to the table. The album is a testament to the band's growth and dedication, further solidifying their place in the alt-rock scene. It was produced by Worth Weaver at Red Room Recording NC, mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin), and mastered by Grammy-nominated Mike Kalajian (A Day To Remember, Bad Omens, Senses Fail), ensuring a visceral listening experience.

With their successful summer tour now behind them, alltheprettythings is set to continue their upward trajectory, with *prose* leading the charge. Fans can expect a full-blown emotional experience, both on record and in live performances, as the band continues to push the boundaries of their craft.

