Eclipse Share 'Still My Hero' Video

(Freeman) Swedish rockers Eclipse share a music video for their new single "Still My Hero", taken from their highly anticipated new studio album 'Megalomanium II,' set for release on September 20, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.
About the new single, lead singer Erik Martensson shared this:"When I wrote this song I had the phrase 'still my hero' on my original scrap demo. The only hero I've ever had was my dad, so I made the whole song about him. He sadly passed away much too young in 2014. This is a tribute to a great man".
Eclipse, the heavy rock powerhouse out of Stockholm, is renowned for its signature sound of massive hooks and stellar musicianship, quickly becoming one of Sweden's largest heavy rock bands with well over 100 million streams on streaming services.
Following on from the release of 'Megalomanium' last September and, most recently, of the exclusive 7'' vinyl "Apocalypse Blues" and the single "Falling To My Knees", the band's trajectory to craft memorable anthems is bound to stay intact.
Erik commented on the upcoming release: "If you thought the title of our previous record was proof of us suffering from delusions of grandeur, then you're absolutely right. The only way we could top it was to make another one. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, 'Megalomanium II'."
Guitarist Magnus Henriksson continued: "This band is on a continuous journey trying to find new avenues to explore. Having said that, 'Megalomanium II' is probably closer to what people mostly associate ECLIPSE with. It's filled to the brim with large choruses, beautiful melodies, and some amazing guitar playing. I'm totally unbiased, by the way."
