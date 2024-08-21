Goose Stream Video Of Full Show From New 'Live At The Fox Theatre' Release

(BHM) Goose has announced the release of Live At The Fox Theatre, a recording captured over the band's three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre earlier this summer, available now on all streaming services. A limited-edition 5-LP hardcover box set vinyl release of the June 22 performance - including five single jacket-colored LPs and an exclusive booklet - is available for pre-order. You can watch their June 22nd sold-out performance below.
The band - who recently wrapped their biggest-ever headline tour thus far, including sold-out shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium - will return to the road next month for a new run of US headline dates, highlighted by its 11th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 13-14 at North Charleston, SC's North Charleston Coliseum.
They will then ring in 2025 with a special two-night stand, A New Year's Formal Affair, at Austin, TX's Moody Center ATX on December 30-31. Kicking off September 1 at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center, the upcoming tour also includes three-night stands at Boston, MA's MGM Music Hall at Fenway (September 2-4), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (September 11-13) and Cincinnati, OH's Andrew J Brady Music Center (November 8-10), two-night stands at Asheville, NC's ExploreAsheville.com Arena (October 25-26), Miami, FL's The Fillmore Miami Beach (October 29-30), St. Augustine, FL's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (November 1-2), and Washington, DC's The Anthem (November 12-13), and one-night-only performances at Charlottesville, VA's Ting Pavilion (September 9), Minneapolis, MN's The Armory (September 14), Waukee, IA's Vibrant Music Hall (September 15), Salt Lake City, UT's The Plaza at America First Field (September 17), Seattle, WA's Remlinger Farms (September 21), Troutdale, OR's Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn (September 22), Eugene, OR's Cuthbert Amphitheater (September 24), Los Angeles, CA's The Greek Theatre (September 27), Stanford, CA's Frost Amphitheater (September 28), Nashville, TN's Ascend Amphitheater (October 24), St. Petersburg, FL's St. Pete Pier (October 31), and Pittsburgh, PA's Petersen Events Center (November 7).
GOOSE - TOUR 2024
SEPTEMBER
1- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
2 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
9 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
12 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)
13 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
15 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza at America First Field
19 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
20 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
21 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms
22 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
28 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
OCTOBER
4 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival †
24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
25 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
26 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
29 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach
30 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Pier
NOVEMBER
1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
7 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
13 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
DECEMBER
13 - North Charleston, SC- Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum
14 - North Charleston, SC- Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum
30 - Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX
31 - Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX
† Festival Appearance
Goose Announce Goosemas 2024 and Additional Fall Dates
Goose And Vampire Weekend Share Epic 'Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa' Jam
Goose Add More Headline Dates To 2024 Tour
Goose Announce New Member With Ted Tapes 2024 Release
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- Foreigner Stream Previously Unreleased Lou Gramm Track- more
Rare David Lee Roth Song Gets Animated Video- Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show- more
Kenny Chesney To Premiere Reflective 'Just Say We Did' Video- Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'No Man's Land'- Post Malone- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Kenny Loggins To Be Honored And Perform At The 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute
Goose Stream Video Of Full Show From New 'Live At The Fox Theatre' Release
Eclipse Share 'Still My Hero' Video
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released
Big Big Train Preview 'A Flare On The Lens' With 'Love Is The Light' Video
Dave Edmunds Releasing Swan Songs: The Singles 1976-1981 Collection
Crawlers Announce Headline Off Dates From Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets Tour
alltheprettythings Celebrate album Release With 'New Teeth' Video