Goose Stream Video Of Full Show From New 'Live At The Fox Theatre' Release

(BHM) Goose has announced the release of Live At The Fox Theatre, a recording captured over the band's three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre earlier this summer, available now on all streaming services. A limited-edition 5-LP hardcover box set vinyl release of the June 22 performance - including five single jacket-colored LPs and an exclusive booklet - is available for pre-order. You can watch their June 22nd sold-out performance below.

The band - who recently wrapped their biggest-ever headline tour thus far, including sold-out shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium - will return to the road next month for a new run of US headline dates, highlighted by its 11th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 13-14 at North Charleston, SC's North Charleston Coliseum.

They will then ring in 2025 with a special two-night stand, A New Year's Formal Affair, at Austin, TX's Moody Center ATX on December 30-31. Kicking off September 1 at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center, the upcoming tour also includes three-night stands at Boston, MA's MGM Music Hall at Fenway (September 2-4), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (September 11-13) and Cincinnati, OH's Andrew J Brady Music Center (November 8-10), two-night stands at Asheville, NC's ExploreAsheville.com Arena (October 25-26), Miami, FL's The Fillmore Miami Beach (October 29-30), St. Augustine, FL's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (November 1-2), and Washington, DC's The Anthem (November 12-13), and one-night-only performances at Charlottesville, VA's Ting Pavilion (September 9), Minneapolis, MN's The Armory (September 14), Waukee, IA's Vibrant Music Hall (September 15), Salt Lake City, UT's The Plaza at America First Field (September 17), Seattle, WA's Remlinger Farms (September 21), Troutdale, OR's Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn (September 22), Eugene, OR's Cuthbert Amphitheater (September 24), Los Angeles, CA's The Greek Theatre (September 27), Stanford, CA's Frost Amphitheater (September 28), Nashville, TN's Ascend Amphitheater (October 24), St. Petersburg, FL's St. Pete Pier (October 31), and Pittsburgh, PA's Petersen Events Center (November 7).

GOOSE - TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

1- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

2 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

9 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

12 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

13 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

15 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza at America First Field

19 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

20 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

21 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms

22 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

28 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

OCTOBER

4 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival †

24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

25 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

26 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

29 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach

30 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Pier

NOVEMBER

1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

13 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

DECEMBER

13 - North Charleston, SC- Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum

14 - North Charleston, SC- Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum

30 - Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX

31 - Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX

† Festival Appearance

