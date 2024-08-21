Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'No Man's Land'

(EBM) Following the recent release of her tongue-in-cheek, honky tonk shuffle "Alimony," Miranda Lambert takes a vulnerable and reflective turn with today's release of "No Man's Land" off her upcoming debut for Republic Records, Postcards from Texas, arriving Sept. 13.
Cowritten with frequent collaborator Luke Dick ("Bluebird," "Actin' Up," "Settling Down"), the evocative ballad showcases Lambert's unmatched ability to weave narratives of independence and self-discovery, painting a vivid picture of a woman who embodies both the wild beauty of untamed landscapes and the fierce independence of a life lived on her own terms:
She's purple heather on the high planes / Her heart's a mystery / You're lucky if you get a glimpse of / Her rosehips among the weeds / She's a deep Sedona sunset / Behind the Santa Ana winds / You can hold her for forever, but she's still / No man's land
"'No Man's Land' is a love song to me, and it's one of my favorite songs I've maybe ever written," reflects the woman whose songwriting Paste celebrates as "unparalleled in country music - and beyond." "When Luke sent me the initial idea, the lyrics just struck me-they were so beautiful, so raw. It felt like, 'This is how I can explain it to the man who's willing to love a girl like me-a free spirit, a wildflower, a wild card but with a big heart and all the love to give.' It's that sentiment of 'love her but leave her wild,' and it's not really a warning; it's just a 'let me tell you what you're getting into, and if you want to jump off and take this ride with me, then let's go.'"
With a voice that speaks directly to the heart, Lambert invites listeners into a world where love is not about possession but about partnership. "'No Man's Land' is like saying, 'Come with me. Let's do this together,' rather than, 'I'm your property,'" she adds. "It's about embracing the wild, uncharted territories of love and life, with all the risks and rewards that come with it."
One of 14 musical postcards from Lambert's home state on her forthcoming album, Stereogum's "single greatest country star to come along this century," opens the song with a tribute to West Texas, noting, "I think the line '90 miles from Pecos / Lightyears from anywhere' is both a state of mind and a place. It's the middle of nowhere, but it's also a feeling-a place you go in your mind, especially if you're a creative."
"No Man's Land" is perhaps the perfect embodiment of what Slate declares to be true of the three-time GRAMMY winner and most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history: "Above all, Lambert's name has stood for frank, unapologetic self-possession - reveling in the trappings of femininity without allowing them to confine her. She steers through heartbreak when necessary, but always while enroute to a damn good time." The lyric video for the song premieres today (Aug 21st) at 12 PM Eastern. Watch it below, once available.
