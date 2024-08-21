Kenny Loggins To Be Honored And Perform At The 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute

(JC) Theatre Within, the non-profit behind the Annual John Lennon Tribute charity concert since 1981, will honor Kenny Loggins with the 2024 John Lennon Real Love Award at its 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute - Saturday, December 7 at Symphony Space in NYC.

Loggins, who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, will play some of his favorite John Lennon/Beatles classics. The two-time Grammy Award winner's songs have left his musical imprint on "the soundtrack of our lives." Over the last four decades, Loggins' chart-topping hits have included "This Is It," "I'm Alright," "Footloose," "Danger Zone," and so many more.

In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins became the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. His album Return to Pooh Corner remains the best-selling children's album of the last 20 years.

A lifelong Beatles fan, Loggins was moved to celebrate John Lennon's timeless music and to champion the mission of Theatre Within, the New York based charity providing the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting program to children and adults impacted by cancer and to public elementary schools.

In an interview, Loggins recently said, "So many artists I have met and worked with saw the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show and were influenced by it. At that point, as Jimi Hendrix said, you put down the folk music and you move on. And it wasn't just the girl's screaming - that's too easy of an answer. It was the electricity of it. There was something about it that was so much fun. It was the magic of the Beatles."

In a statement Sean Lennon said, "It's inspiring that Theatre Within's Annual John Lennon Tribute continues to flourish after so many years. And it's especially meaningful to me and my mom that proceeds from the concert help bring my father's music to the cancer community and public school students with the John Lennon Real Love Project."

"Kenny Loggins is one of those rare artists who fearlessly crosses musical genres and whose songs have touched the hearts of generations of fans," said Theatre Within Artistic Director and longtime Tribute producer/host, Joe Raiola. "Beyond that, Kenny's charitable impact, particularly for children's causes, has been seismic and selfless."

With the warm support of Yoko Ono, Theatre Within established the John Lennon Real Love Award in 2014 to recognize artists for their creative excellence and charitable/social impact. Previous honorees include Graham Nash, Patti Smith, Natalie Merchant, and Donovan.

Proceeds from the 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute support Theatre Within's ongoing free programs in creative expression and mindfulness, including the John Lennon Real Love Project, for the cancer community and public elementary/middle schools.

Since the onset of the pandemic in the winter of 2020, Theatre Within has provided nearly 1,000 free workshops in songwriting, the visuals arts, meditation and more for cancer patients, survivors and their family members. Workshops are available through the Red Door Community (formerly Gilda's Club NYC) and many other regional cancer support communities around the country.

Theatre Within launched the John Lennon Real Love Project public school songwriting program in the spring of 2021 and has since brought the award-winning program to over 20 schools. Students write new lyrics to "Real Love" and then record their own version of the song accompanied by John Lennon's original vocal and piano track.

Tickets for Theatre Within's 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute are on sale now at LennonTribute.org.

