The Beatles And Loog Launch Exclusive Guitar Bundles For Children And Beginners

(MMPR) Children's guitar brand Loog and Apple Corps Ltd, announced today the launch of The Beatles + Loog Collection, a partnership featuring nine new kid-sized, 3-string guitars honoring The Beatles. The deal was brokered by Bravado International, The Beatles North American Licensing agent.

The Beatles + Loog Collection includes six new acoustic models, each representing a different era of The Beatles' notable career. These guitars, based off Loog's best-selling Mini model, are perfect for children ages 3 and up, offering a fun and engaging way to introduce young learners to music. Additionally, The Beatles + Loog Collection also features an all-new Loog electric guitar model, in three different colorways, perfect for kids ages 6 and up, and even adults.

Each Beatles + Loog guitar comes bundled with a fab (pun intended) activity book full of Beatles' games and trivia, a Beatles strap, Beatles picks, pins and stickers, and access to an exclusive Beatles section in the Loog app, where children can learn to play Beatles songs, with full chords and lyrics.

"I started Loog not only to help kids play guitar, but also to foster curiosity around music - I can't think of a better way for them to start their musical journey than with John, Paul, George and Ringo", said Rafael Atijas, founder and CEO of Loog. "I'm beyond thrilled and honored to partner with The Beatles in our mission to get kids learning, playing and falling in love with music."

"We're so excited to be partnering with Rafael and Loog to bring this amazing collection and experience to the marketplace. Music is such an important part of a child's learning experience, what better way to get them excited about it than with these amazing instruments and the music of The Beatles", said Joe Marziotto, Vice President of Licensing at Bravado.

The Beatles + Loog guitars will ship in October with prices starting at $199. They are now available for pre-order on loogguitars.com and thebeatles.com, with plans to expand to select stores in the U.S. and Europe later this year.

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith

Beatles Reunion Imagined With Hit Songwriter Gary Burr's New Book

John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price

D. A. Pennebaker Captures John Lennon's First Show Outside The Beatles In New 'Revival69' Doc

News > The Beatles