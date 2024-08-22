Candlebox's 'Far Behind' Re-Enters Charts 30 Years After Release

(dmk) Candlebox have announced that their highest-charting single "Far Behind" has peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales roster- 30 years after its original release. The track holds steady at the #3 position going into the August 24 sales week. Originally released in April 1994 on the band's eponymous debut album, "Far Behind" reached #4 and #7 on the Billboard Rock Tracks and Modern Rock Tracks and #18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Candlebox's latest feat follows the recent release of A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition) via Roundhill Records on July 12, the digital deluxe version of the album The Long Goodbye. The digital deluxe release features the 12 tracks on the record plus two bonus live songs, including "Elegante" and "Cellphone Jesus" (Recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023), as well as the official launch of the single "Washed Up." The band is also in the midst of its successful routing with Bush and Jerry Cantrell on the "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour."

"It amazes me that 'Far Behind' still echoes through the decades," said Kevin Martin, Candlebox frontman. "Its lyrics and melody are as poignant today as they were then. Thirty years later, it resonates with a new generation, proving that true artistry is timeless, capturing the complexities of life in a way that never fades. I am truly amazed."

Catch Candlebox on the "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour":

Aug. 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 24 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Aug. 30 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 1 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 4 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Sept. 5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sept. 7 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort

Sept. 8 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sept. 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sept. 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Candlebox will also be performing the following dates:

Sept. 26 - Alexander, AR - Harvest Fest 2024

Sept. 28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival 2024

Nov. 8-Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot (with Fuel, Collective Soul, MADAM RADAR)

