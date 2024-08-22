Sebastian Bach Reveals New Tour Dates With '(Hold On) To The Dream' Video

(SRO) Following a successful cross-country tour around the release of his latest album Child Within The Man (and first solo effort in 10 years), singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor Sebastian Bach is preparing to hit the road again this fall.

Along with the tour announcement, Bach is celebrating one of the album's leading tracks "(Hold On) To The Dream" (written by Sebastian Bach, Michael Elvis Baskette, Devin Bronson and Isaac Heath Carpenter) with an alternate video for the song.

"We are beyond super stoked for you to check out the new '(Hold On) To The Dream Edit' Video! This song is becoming completely iconic in our live set! Enjoy the new version of video--which is similar to the previous one--just a little more finished! I am overjoyed to give you all a fresh look and listen to this song which completely mesmerizes the crowd and the band live every night! Looking forward to seeing you all Bach on the Road! We will give you a 100% LIVE rock 'n' roll show no tapes no fakes all real all the time cuz that's the only way we know how to do it! Come and see a real rock 'n' roll show while it still exists!"

Sebastian's fall dates kick off October 4 in Portland, with dates in the U.S., including two shows at The Whisky in Los Angeles, plus 16 dates in his native Canada (see full itinerary below).

"The new album Child Within The Man is the rock 'n' roll gift that keeps on giving!" BACH says. "We are so excited to take this music across Canada and the USA this fall 2024! In addition to songs from the new record we will also be Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the first record Skid Row 1989 - 2024!"

