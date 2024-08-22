Skid Row Share 'Piece of Me' From Live In London Package

(Atom Splitter) Skid Row and earMUSIC share "Piece of Me," the second single and video from Live In London, their first official live album and concert film. earMUSIC will release the concert (which took place on October 24, 2022, at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town) as a 2LP set and CD/DVD digipack worldwide on September 20.
"Piece of Me (Live in London)" is a fiery rendition of a standout track from Skid Row's multi-platinum debut album, captured in front of an electrified, sold-out audience. This blazing performance is just one track from the live album that Skid Row fans - both old and new - have been waiting over 35 years for, and this show, in this instant, is exactly what they've delivered.
"Like our heroes before us, Skid Row has always taken great pride in delivering a high energy, in your face live show. We're very excited to finally have a live album as a snapshot of that approach to performing, and we couldn't think of a better place than London! Cheers to all our fans who help create these shows with us!," says Rob Hammersmith
When Skid Row took to the stage that night, they captured lightning in a bottle. Live in London, the album and film, showcase unforgettable, definitive performances of their timeless classics, including "18 and Life," "Monkey Business," and "I Remember You," as well as new fan favorites like "Time Bomb" and "Tear It Down" from their critically acclaimed, Nick Raskulinecz[produced album The Gang's All Here.
Skid Row crossed the Atlantic to find a fierce crowd awaiting the power of a band truly committed to rock 'n' roll, past present and future. Live In London is a classic live album from a band that continues to innovate, grow and fire up audiences around the globe.
Skid Row React To Aerosmith Retirement News
Skid Row Announce First Live Album With 'Slave To The Grind' Video
Sebastian Bach Approached About Joining Van Halen
Skid Row 'Resurrected' With New Video
Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook- Pantera's Rex Brown Addresses Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation- - more
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials- more
Miranda Lambert To Be Honored At The People's Choice Country Awards- Lee Brice's Hey World Album Certified Platinum- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Ozzy Osbourne Mournes The Loss Of Rocky
Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert
Helmet And Local H Cancel U.S. Tour
Songs From Neil Young's Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) To Premiere on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks
Candlebox's 'Far Behind' Re-Enters Charts 30 Years After Release
The Postal Service Share Sylvan Esso Remix Of 'The District Sleeps Alone Tonight'
Valley 'Let It Rain' With New Single
The Amity Affliction Revisiting 'Let the Ocean Take Me' For 10th Anniversary