Skid Row Share 'Piece of Me' From Live In London Package

08-22-2024
(Atom Splitter) Skid Row and earMUSIC share "Piece of Me," the second single and video from Live In London, their first official live album and concert film. earMUSIC will release the concert (which took place on October 24, 2022, at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town) as a 2LP set and CD/DVD digipack worldwide on September 20.

"Piece of Me (Live in London)" is a fiery rendition of a standout track from Skid Row's multi-platinum debut album, captured in front of an electrified, sold-out audience. This blazing performance is just one track from the live album that Skid Row fans - both old and new - have been waiting over 35 years for, and this show, in this instant, is exactly what they've delivered.

"Like our heroes before us, Skid Row has always taken great pride in delivering a high energy, in your face live show. We're very excited to finally have a live album as a snapshot of that approach to performing, and we couldn't think of a better place than London! Cheers to all our fans who help create these shows with us!," says Rob Hammersmith

When Skid Row took to the stage that night, they captured lightning in a bottle. Live in London, the album and film, showcase unforgettable, definitive performances of their timeless classics, including "18 and Life," "Monkey Business," and "I Remember You," as well as new fan favorites like "Time Bomb" and "Tear It Down" from their critically acclaimed, Nick Raskulinecz[produced album The Gang's All Here.

Skid Row crossed the Atlantic to find a fierce crowd awaiting the power of a band truly committed to rock 'n' roll, past present and future. Live In London is a classic live album from a band that continues to innovate, grow and fire up audiences around the globe.

