The Postal Service Share Sylvan Esso Remix Of 'The District Sleeps Alone Tonight'

(PPR) The Postal Service have shared a brand-new remix of their fan-favorite track "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight" by multi-GRAMMY Award nominated electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso.

The track - which is taken from the band's critically acclaimed album Give Up - comes ahead of their extended 20th anniversary co-headline 'Give Up Transatlanticism' tour with Death Cab for Cutie. This extraordinary live run celebrates the 20th anniversaries of each band's seminal 2003 album, The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism - two classics released within a mere eight months of one another, and created with a total recording budget of just $20k.

Speaking on the remix - which is released via Sub Pop - The Postal Service's Jimmy Tamborello says, "I love Sylvan Esso and was excited to hear the song through their ears. It came out so good, big and tweaky and fun!"

Speaking on being asked to reimagine the track, Sylvan Esso say, "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight was a formative song for both of us, Nick remembers hearing the promo copy spooling out of his car speakers while he delivered pizza - Amelia remembers hearing it in the back of someone's van during her freshman lunch hour. Both of us thought the song touched something new then - and to be asked to reinterpret it now is an honor."

Related Stories

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Expand Give Up Transatlanticism Tour

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Livestreaming Tonight's Concert

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 20th Anniversary Tour

News > The Postal Service