Valley 'Let It Rain' With New Single

(Capitol) Toronto-based alternative-pop band Valley, comprised of Rob Laska (lead vocals, guitar), Karah James (vocals, drums), and Alex Dimauro (bass), have released their latest single, "Let It Rain." The track is the fourth single from their upcoming album, Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden, set to release on August 30 via Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada.

Drummer and vocalist Karah James describes "Let It Rain" as a "Saturn return" song, symbolizing major life changes. "'Let It Rain' is a song about change and overcoming," says band frontman Rob Laska. "It's very much dedicated to the band and how it's been the one constant in our lives through love and loss. To the people we've become, to the people we've left behind and the people we have yet to meet. Acceptance of growing old and learning to be ok with that is at times a difficult conversation to have with yourself. Being in a band and specifically in the music industry, it can at times feel like a storm hanging over your head symbolizing that it's too late. Who said you've run out of chances? It's about letting all those feelings come out and taking them for what they are, which often results in you realizing that you have so much life to live ahead of you."

Laska continues, "The whole album but specifically 'Let It Rain,' feels like us just playing a song in a room together like we did when we were teenagers. You can really feel it in headphones. There are moments that only happen once and it builds to this sonic release that makes you wanna scroll through your camera roll and cry. It's a special song and one of the only ones that makes me cry on command when listening to it. There's a piece of Valley in that song that will forever stay there."

The band dedicates this new release to their dedicated fan base, their Val Pals, saying "We love to think about how much we've grown and changed with you by our side."

In addition to the summer festival appearances and Canadian shows with friends The Beaches, Dizzy and Arkells, Valley have announced their Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden North American headlining tour spanning coast to coast in the US and Canada. The tour includes shows at iconic venues and some of the biggest rooms they've played to date, including Brooklyn Steel in New York, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, History in Toronto and more. See full list of dates and details below.

WATER THE FLOWERS, PRAY FOR A GARDEN US TOUR DATES

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

September 29 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*

October 1 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

October 2 -Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

October 4 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

October 5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall*

October 8 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre*

October 9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

October 11 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre*

October 12 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre*

October 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre*

October 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

October 16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

October 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

October 19 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre*

October 21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall*

October 22- Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

*support from Mickey Darling and Charli Adams

