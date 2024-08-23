Cassadee Pope Streams 'Bad Decisions'

(BPM) Cassadee Pope has announced her plan to release a deluxe edition of her recently released full length, Hereditary paired with the release of new single, "Bad Decisions."

"Bad Decisions" is a relatable track reflecting on life's twists, turns and unexpected journeys. The upbeat tune and lively melody reminds us that life is full of experiences and lessons that make us who we are. Encouraging listeners to find value in everyday life's experience throughout each chapter of our lives, the song speaks to the common theme on the coming of age record, Hereditary, noting the importance of embracing our pasts and personal stories.

She just wrapped her successful U.S. Headlining Hereditary Tour and will be kicking off a North American run supporting multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench this September. There will be a limited supply of deluxe album vinyls that are only available at shows while supplies last. Take your pick from either black or clear pink records signed by Cassadee herself.

As the voice behind the iconic 2000s pop punk group Hey Monday, Hereditary marks The Voice winner's first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. The album, that GRAMMY.com named as one of their top 15 Must-Hear Albums In July, is an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that's love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path.

"I wanted to release a deluxe version of Hereditary because there were other songs I wrote that didn't make the album but feel important to tell my story. I look at these songs like bonus scenes at the end of movie credits. They help round out the story but give it a place to go." - Cassadee Pope

Below is a complete list of Cassadee Pope's North American tour dates. She will also be at When We Were Young Festival and Emo's Not Dead Cruise, billed as Hey Monday.

Cassadee Pope with Marianas Trench US Tour Dates

September 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September 18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

September 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

September 21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

September 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

September 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

September 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

September 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 1 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

October 5 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

October 7- Buffalo, NY - Electric City

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

October 15 - Denver, CO - Summit

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19-20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

February 4-8 - Emo's Not Dead Cruise^

