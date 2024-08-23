Chase Atlantic Stream New Single 'DIE FOR ME'

(Atom Splitter) Chase Atlantic are back with a fresh new track for your ears. Today, the band has shared the epic new single "DIE FOR ME."Once again, Chase Atlantic prove that they are authors of their own genre. "DIE FOR ME" is a dreamy, beat-driven slow jam that will wrap around you with every listen.

"DIE FOR ME" finds Chase Atlantic returning to their signature sound, which they have perfected over the past few years, influencing thousands of artists across the globe. Incorporating a mixture of avant-garde production with nostalgia, the song draws many narratives, the most potent of which being a passionate Bonnie and Clyde-esque relationship. "DIE FOR ME" is the first official release for the band's eagerly awaited fourth studio album, giving the listener a very brief insight into the new Chase Atlantic universe.

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio yet again blur the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Chase Atlantic will also embark on a massive headline tour this fall, kicking off October 16 in Dallas and running through November 20 in their adopted hometown of L.A.

CHASE ATLANTIC ON TOUR:

10/16 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Centre

10/18 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/20 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/21 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Tampa

10/23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

10/24 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

10/26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/27 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - The MET

11/1 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

11/3 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

11/5 - Toronto, ON - Theater at Great Canadian Resort

11/6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

11/8 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

11/9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

11/12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

