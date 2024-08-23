Hear Thomas Rhett's New Album 'About A Woman'

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett celebrates the release of ABOUT A WOMAN, his highly anticipated seventh studio album available now via The Valory Music Co. The new collection showcases the hitmaker's signature style while exploring new genre boundaries, with 14 new tracks that solidify his status as one of country's most consistent-yet-dynamic stars.

The album blends a foundation of organic country with retro '80s sounds and pulsating beats, offering fresh takes on what he does so well-honoring a woman's love. Thomas Rhett's natural songwriting talent shines on ABOUT A WOMAN-- co-writing 12 of its tracks, already being praised by fans and critics internationally.

"Laid back as ever, the songs here are classic Thomas Rhett. They're also love letters. 'Gone Country' pulls from hip-hop production, as is a trend in contemporary country; 'After All The Bars Are Closed' and 'Overdrive' are all romance. These songs are 'About A Woman,' indeed." - Associated Press

"The cohesion of About A Woman comes from the infectious rhythms that flow from one track to the next. While they all center around the theme of a lady's love, each tune was given unique traits in the studio that make them individually identifiable." - Music Row

"One thing you can't deny is that his new album, About a Woman, is the furthest thing from 'fine.' Across About a Woman, Thomas Rhett is back to his paradoxical, risk-taking, label-defying best. TR manages to push his sound down brand new avenues [while] still maintaining his trademark, comforting sense of familiarity." - Holler

"He's more solidly committed than ever to creating songs that deliver the listener back into their purest, most raw recollections." - Tennessean

"Genre-Expanding New Album... [a] breadth of sounds, ranging from '90s country to pop and soul." - Billboard

"Throughout 'About a Woman,' Rhett's ability to blend different genres whilst staying true to his country roots makes this album a compelling and cohesive tribute to the woman who has been his muse from the beginning. 'About a Woman' isn't a concept album but it is an album with a really strong concept. The tales and stories told within are also relatable and universal enough to echo backwards and forwards throughout the generations, pulling the listener into the spell that Rhett weaves and evoking times and memories of your own. That, there, folks, is the lightning in the bottle that Thomas Rhett holds." - Entertainment Focus (UK)

"This album promises a collection of celebratory tunes that blend romance, nostalgia, and a cutting-edge sound, guaranteed to get fans on their feet for the summertime season. Rhett is credited as a co-writer on all but one of the 14 tracks, allowing him to pour his heart out through stories of real-life experiences and organic country anthems that pay homage to his love for his other half." - Country Now

"The album utilizes retro sounds and fast-paced tempos to tell a story about the thing he knows best thanks to his high school sweetheart and wife of 12 years: love." - Entertainment Tonight

