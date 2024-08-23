Jimmy Buffett Honored With Limited-Edition Margaritaville Shark and Lizard Bobbleheads

(PR) This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled limited-edition Margaritaville Shark and Lizard Bobbleheads. The bobbleheads join the Margaritaville Parrot Bobblehead that was released earlier this year and has been one of the best-selling bobbleheads of 2024. While the first production run sold out, the second production run is scheduled for delivery in September. The limited-edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are officially licensed by Margaritaville Enterprises.

Giving a thumbs up, the smiling Lizard Bobblehead is wearing a bucket hat adorned with a palm tree. Flashing his teeth, the Shark Bobblehead is wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt. Both bobbleheads are standing on a base with a bamboo-like border, a sand texture on the top, and "MARGARITAVILLE" written across the front.

The limited-edition Shark and Lizard Bobbleheads are now available for pre-order exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. The bobbleheads, which will ship to customers in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Previously, a Margaritaville Parrot Bobblehead was released and has been one of the best-selling bobbleheads of 2024. While the first production run sold out, a second batch is scheduled for delivery in September. They are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The Singing for Change Foundation seeks to honor Jimmy's spirit of giving, helping others, and having fun along the way. Every contribution to Singing for Change advances Jimmy's desire to give back and share some success. The foundation has been "sprinkling pixie dust" as Jimmy called it, all over the United States and various parts of the globe since 1995, helping thousands of people find a better way to live. Singing for Change funds organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration and the enhanced awareness that collectively, people can bring about positive change.

"We're excited to create these two new Margaritaville Bobbleheads as a tribute to Jimmy Buffett with a portion of proceeds being donated to the charitable foundation he founded, Singing for Change," said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder & CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, features hotel and resorts, premium RV destinations, gaming properties, a cruise line, active aging communities, and an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, podcast, and more.

