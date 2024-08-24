Fleshgod Apocalypse Mark 'Opera' Album Release With 'Morphine Waltz' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Fleshgod Apocalypse have returned with their massively anticipated album, Opera. Available for stream and purchase now from Nuclear Blast Records, the baroque operatic band's 6th record is a ferocious collection of intense, volatile tracks directly inspired by frontman Francesco Paoli's 2021 near fatal mountain climbing accident.

Today, Fleshgod Apocalypse unveils the turbulent video for the opus 'Morphine Waltz'; a turbulent glimpse at the band's raging stage show. Commenting on the track Paoli says: "'Morphine Waltz', THE visionary song par excellence, has a much deeper meaning, which goes beyond its lysergic atmosphere. It's actually a true anthem to science, which once again has proved itself to be the only reality that counts.

"But this track is also a perfect demonstration that our new line-up is on a whole new level, showcasing Veronica's amazing versatility besides Eugene's and Fabio's insane technical skills.

"

After a few cinematic music videos, we wanted to pay tribute to another essential, if not the most important, dimension for the band: the stage. Delivering intense and truly theatrical live performances allows us to create a direct, unbreakable bond with our fans. And our upcoming North American tour will be our most theatrical ever.

"Folks, today is the day! Let's not waste any more time with words and let the music speak for itself.

"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 'Opera'!"

Opera is structured like a 10-act theatrical piece, as the title itself, draws a clear thread with the everlasting tradition of Italian classical music theater combining it with the epic brutality of death and symphonic metal, which has become their trademark sound. Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy), Opera definitely marks another step forward for the band, incorporating new suggestions into that unique blend that FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE are renowned for: sheer violence, majestic orchestrations and soaring melodies. Such an ambitious musical endeavor called for an equally impressive artwork, a team effort between two arising Italian talents (artist extraordinaire Felicita Fiorini and visionary photographer Francesco Esposito), following the path traced by baroque painters like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi. The cover art portrays Veronica as Music, a superior entity that defeats the social and artistic decay of modern age.

With this new record, Fleshgod Apocalypse are setting the bar even higher than before, pioneering what looks like a completely new sub-genre that might be called "Opera Metal": an unprecedented mix of extreme music and theatrical elements.

Related Stories

Fleshgod Apocalypse Declare 'I Can Never Die' With New Video

Fleshgod Apocalypse Star Joins Act Of Denial On 'Unbury The Hatchet'

Epica and Fleshgod Apocalypse Deliver 'The Great Tribulation'

Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli Recovering From Surgery

News > Fleshgod Apocalypse