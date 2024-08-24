Ian Flanigan Gives Tina Turner's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' A Country Makeover

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "What's Love Got To Do With It," from his highly anticipated upcoming album set to drop later this fall. Premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine, this release is particularly special as it serves as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock & Roll, Tina Turner, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her iconic #1 worldwide hit.
Flanigan's rendition offers a unique country twist on the classic track, blending his soulful vocals and signature acoustic style with the timeless energy of Turner's original masterpiece. By reinterpreting such a legendary song, Flanigan not only honors Tina Turner's enduring legacy but also bridges the gap between country and rock, bringing a fresh perspective to a beloved anthem. Fans can expect this single to be a standout moment on the forthcoming album, which promises to showcase Flanigan's deep respect for musical history while pushing the boundaries of his own artistry.
"It's Tina's 40th anniversary for "What's Love Got To Do With It" and I can remember back to when I was a kid first hearing her and this song. I just remember how much energy she had and how rocking her vocals were. She's been such an inspiration for me and the whole music world. It's always an honor to cover one of her songs."
