Kenny Chesney Kicks Off Gillette Stadium Three-Night Stand

(EBM) After shattering his record at MetLife by over a thousand people, Kenny Chesney came into Gillette Stadium blazing. Returning to the birthplace of No Shoes Nation for an unprecedented three nights, the beginning of the end of Chesney's full tilt Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour was a night of high spirits, beloved songs and surprises that ran from deeply heartfelt to downright tricky; but from the moment the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar took the stage with "Living in Fast Forward," it was on.

"I'd been waiting for this weekend since we made the decision to do the third night," Chesney said. "Boston is where we named No Shoes Nation, and there was a reason for that. To be here, doing this? Well, it's what I and my road family live for. It's gonna be emotional, so get ready."

For Carolyn Kruser, who's been on WKLB since it went country in May 1993, she wasn't prepared for Chesney to have an entire stadium cheer the disc jockey who's been there since the stadium-sized headliner's first album on Capricorn Records. Joking she couldn't feel her legs, it was an unthinkable send-off for the midday deejay who broadcasts her last shift this Wednesday.

"When I was out chasing a dream, no idea what was going to happen, Carolyn treated me like I deserved to be out there doing it, and that never changed," he raved. "She saw something in my music for all those years, and I am so grateful. I wanted her to feel this before she retired."

If Kruser wasn't prepared for that moment, certainly Chesney wasn't ready for Megan Moroney to hit the stage for their nightly romp through "All the Pretty Girls" dressed as, well, Kenny Chesney. Not only had she bought a pair of his exact jeans and boots, the most nominated female at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards raided his bus - and for one of Chesney's actual tank tops and cowboy hats.

Copping his moves, matching his spinning and jumping, she doubled the 8-time Entertainer of the Year in laughter. What more could top mirroring the man whose name on the ticket? Don't underestimate the power of a Georgia Bulldog! Moroney ran upstage to Chesney's bewilderment, only to roll back down on a little kids motorized mini-John Deere tractor with a no Shoes Nation flag flying.

"Normally people wait 'til the last night," Chesney laughed. "But Megan just couldn't wait. When I find out who let her on the bus, well... But I have to admit: she looked good in my stuff. If there's one thing I can give her: this girl is going big places, and it's happening fast."

Following their normal duets, Chesney stopped the show, giving Moroney the tour ending gift of playing to an absolutely packed house. With his band prepped, they played Moroney's "Am I Okay?" as the sold-out house sang the title track of her new album back at the top of their lungs.

In addition to rousing version of "Just To Say We Did," the song who's roller coaster ride through Chesney career video dropped this week, he whipped up a slamming "Beer In Mexico"/"Keg In The Closet" morph with a massive guitar crescendo, exploded "Here And Now" with its double time back chorus and delivered a seize the moment "Til It's Gone."

Still there was one song the audience yearned for above all others. After Uncle Kracker and Chesney finished "Drift Away," Chesney pulled out "Boston" - and let the crowd have their pieces of the homage to the girl bartender in her Red Sox cap and her baby dreads.

Kenny will return to the stage at Gillette Stadium tonight, August 24th and tomorrow, August 25th.

