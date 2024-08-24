Magnolia Park Share Horror and Thriller Movies Inspired 'The Void' Video

(Epitaph) Fresh off a month-long co-headlining tour across the US, Orlando band Magnolia Park mark a new era with their electrifying banger "The Void". The track is accompanied by a haunting music video directed by Orie McGinness that was inspired by iconic Horror and Thriller movies of the past.

Homing in on a sound that channels the intensity of nu metal, hip-hop and hard rock, the new track's somber lyrical content outlines the constant battle of fighting falling into "the void" of depression and cycle of isolation.

Fueled by a love of the supernatural and macabre, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales took an acoustic guitar to the Devils Den: a cold, dark, haunted cave found in Williston, Florida. Under the influence of the menacing energy felt in its depths, together they wrote the demo that would become "The Void".

With the addition of pummeling drums, aggressive distortion and the mesmerizing vocals of Joshua Roberts, the song and accompanying music video are manifestations of the "twisted inner workings that the mind can take you."

