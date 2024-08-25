Karley Scott Collins Shares New Ballad 'Quit You'

(Sony Music Nashville) Karley Scott Collins shares a powerful new ballad as she drops "Quit You". Collins' emotive, smoky voice radiates over sparse, pulsing instrumentation as she stands steadfast in weathering the storm.

"'Quit You' is a song that I've been working on for years. It was the first song my co-producer, Nathan Chapman, and I ever wrote together, and is still the most personal song I've ever written," shared Collins. "It's about someone in my life who I love very much who struggled with addiction, but it was more so about watching them be loved through to the other side. The line in the bridge, 'I see your demons, but baby I still see YOU too,' sums up the meaning of this song."

The new track is Collins' first release since her lauded Write One EP debuted earlier this year. The collection includes features with Keith Urban on the title track and Charles Kelley on the heartbreaking "How Do You Do That." Atwood Magazine hailed the project as "that exquisite effortless blend of country and rock music, all told through the lens of a twenty-something woman navigating love, life, and loss."

The rising entertainer will make her Ryman Auditorium debut this Sunday (8/25) when she opens for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Additionally, it was recently announced that Collins will join Carly Pearce on select dates of her hummingbird tour throughout the fall. She will also appear on select dates of Nate Smith's THROUGH THE SMOKE TOUR and Corey Kent's BLACK BANDANA TOUR.

