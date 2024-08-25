Karley Scott Collins Shares New Ballad 'Quit You'

(Sony Music Nashville) Karley Scott Collins shares a powerful new ballad as she drops "Quit You". Collins' emotive, smoky voice radiates over sparse, pulsing instrumentation as she stands steadfast in weathering the storm.
"'Quit You' is a song that I've been working on for years. It was the first song my co-producer, Nathan Chapman, and I ever wrote together, and is still the most personal song I've ever written," shared Collins. "It's about someone in my life who I love very much who struggled with addiction, but it was more so about watching them be loved through to the other side. The line in the bridge, 'I see your demons, but baby I still see YOU too,' sums up the meaning of this song."
The new track is Collins' first release since her lauded Write One EP debuted earlier this year. The collection includes features with Keith Urban on the title track and Charles Kelley on the heartbreaking "How Do You Do That." Atwood Magazine hailed the project as "that exquisite effortless blend of country and rock music, all told through the lens of a twenty-something woman navigating love, life, and loss."
The rising entertainer will make her Ryman Auditorium debut this Sunday (8/25) when she opens for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Additionally, it was recently announced that Collins will join Carly Pearce on select dates of her hummingbird tour throughout the fall. She will also appear on select dates of Nate Smith's THROUGH THE SMOKE TOUR and Corey Kent's BLACK BANDANA TOUR.
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
Kenny Chesney Has 5 Guests At Record Setting Gillette Stadium Concert- Miranda Lambert Surprise Austin Show- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey
Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock
Pixies Stream New Song 'Oyster Beds'
The White Buffalo Shares Trailer For His First Live Album
Samantha Fish Shares 'Better Be Lonely' Live Video
Hear Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' New Song 'Easy Together'
Babylon A.D. Declare 'Sometimes Love Is Hell'
Singled Out: Tremendous' Innocent Soho