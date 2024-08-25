Warren Zeiders Reveals His New 'Relapse' Project

(Warner) Warren Zeiders shares his new project Relapse via Warner Records. Known for story-driven acoustics and songwriting that "shoots an arrow right through every listener's heart" (People Magazine), Zeiders' new 10-track project is an abstract of intoxicating love, betrayal and heartbreak. The project features recent standout singles "Betrayal" and the title track "Relapse," which has already amassed more than 43.3M US streams since its June release.

Joined by a star-studded line-up of Country's most in-demand songwriters and producers, including 10-time GRAMMY-Award-winner Chris Stapleton as a writer, producers Mike Elizando (Dr. Dre, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood) and Ross Copperman (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker), and songwriters Al Anderson (Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band), Blake Pendergrass (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, HARDY), Justin Ebach (Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle), Mike Walker (Luke Bryan, Wallen, Ty Dolla $ign), Joe Clemmons (Josh Abbott Band, HARDY) and more, Zeiders chronicles his metaphorical relapse into thematic shades of love, betrayal and heartbreak in his newest project.

Guitar-heavy, emotional lyricism and musicality is imprinted across the 10-track project-from love-struck anthems like "Relapse" and "Fight Like Hell" and moody, contemplative tracks like "Intoxicated" and "Devil I Know" to the melancholy summer tunes in "Addictions" and "High Desert Road." Tracks like "Death of a Cowboy" merge classic, country themes with tender songwriting, while "Stone's Throw Away" and "Betrayal" showcase Zeiders' dark melodies with hard rock, gritty vocals. Guilt-ridden reflection follows Zeiders into the Stapleton-penned "Love on the Line," which serves as the soul-stirring conclusion to the album's overarching motifs of love, deception and heartbreak.

2024 continues to be another year of highlights for Zeiders. He was recently nominated for two People's Choice Country Awards: The New Artist of 2024 and The New Artist Song of 2024 for his track "Betrayal." These nominations come just days after he announced his highly anticipated 2025 Relapse headline tour, which will hit 23 dates across major markets, including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and more.

Earlier this year, Zeiders earned his first No.1 single with "Pretty Little Poison," which achieved No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck's Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. The track peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard's Hot 100 and earned him a second RIAA Platinum certified single. The track also earned Zeiders his first nomination and first win for "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year" at the CMT Awards. At just 25, Zeiders surpassed 2.6 billion+ cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.

Zeiders will continue to play major festivals this Summer before joining Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken Tour as direct support this Fall.

Relapse Track List:

Relapse (Warren Zeiders, Blake Pendergrass, Justin Ebach)

Intoxicated (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Benjy Davis, Mark Holman, Randy Montana)

Betrayal (Warren Zeiders, Pendergrass, Ebach, Jacob Kasher Hindlinand, Ali Tamposi)

Addictions (Warren Zeiders, Rivers Rutherford, Alex Maxwell)

Stone's Throw Away (Warren Zeiders, Mark Holman, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan)

High Desert Road (Warren Zeiders, Joybeth Taylor, Rutherford)

Death of A Cowboy (Warren Zeiders, Joybeth Taylor, Rutherford)

Fight Like Hell (Warren Zeiders, Dylan, Ryan Beaver, Jared Keim)

Devil I Know (Warren Zeiders, Mike Walker, Joe Clemmons)

Love on the Line (Chris Stapleton, Al Anderson)



Warren Zeiders Upcoming Tour Dates:

Aug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere Grounds

Aug. 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Aug. 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sept. 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sept. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sept. 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

Sept. 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sept. 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston, Coliseum

Sept. 20 - Ralegh, NC - PNC Arena

Sept. 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sept. 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept. 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sept. 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Oct. 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

*Oct. 4 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival 2024

Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 16 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

Oct. 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Oct. 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Jan. 24 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall

Jan. 26 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Jan. 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Jan. 29 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

Jan. 31 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

Feb. 2 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten

Feb. 3 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Feb. 4 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkeg Max

Feb. 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

Feb. 9 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasglow

Feb. 11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

Feb. 12 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol

Feb 14 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute Birmingham

Feb. 15 - London, UK - 02 Sheperd's Bush Empire

March 27 - Nashville, TN - TBA

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

