Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith's Hold The Ladder

(Day in Country) Rachel McIntyre Smith just released her new "Honeysuckle Friend" EP and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Hold The Ladder". Here is the story:
Think about a time when you were climbing a ladder to get something out of reach. If you're alone, you stop climbing the rungs when it gets a little wobbly. Even if what you're trying to reach is still a little out of reach, you stop at the rung where you feel safe. However, if you have someone holding the ladder for you, you'll end up climbing higher because it feels safer.
Over the past year, I've been doing a lot of reflecting on what I'm actually looking for in a romantic relationship. I used to think I needed a man who would do everything for me. Now that I've gotten older, I realize there is a lot of stuff that I have to do myself and want to do myself. I don't need someone who is going to climb the ladder for me. I just need him to hold the ladder for me while I climb.
I'll hold the ladder for him. He'll hold the ladder for me. Both of us will be able to reach higher goals because we'll know someone is supporting us and keeping the ladder from shaking.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
