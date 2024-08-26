State Champs Change Things Up With 'Too Late To Say' Video

(BPM) State Champs released a new music video for their track "Too Late To Say." This song showcases a refreshing new sound for the group, bringing out their vulnerable side. While it sounds youthful and polished, it's a deeper track that lyrically talks about being scared and the fear of losing yourself. The music video embodies those feelings, as the band is seen performing off the back of a fast-moving truck - a metaphor for moving too quickly through life.

This release comes just after the band announced their fifth studio album and self-titled record, State Champs, to be released on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. Last week, "Too Late To Say" was released as a single on all streaming platforms alongside "Silver Cloud." In the music video for that song, singer Derek DiScanio is seen breaking the cycle of a mundane, unfulfilling life with a cast of characters played out by the rest of the band.

Comprised of 12 tracks, the songs on this record explode with passionate and smartly constructed precision. While big, bold, and slick, the production nevertheless sounds like a band in a room together or decimating the stage. It's a perfect example of how the band has become a major player in the pop-punk scene, championing the genre over the past decade.

Nearly 15 years after the band's formation, lead singer Derek DiScanio, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, and drummer Evan Ambrosio found themselves at different points in their personal lives-marriage, kids, and relocations across the country made for a new kind of relationship dynamic. Produced by Anton DeLost (Mayday Parade, Hawthorne Heights), State Champs will showcase some of the best edgy, high-energy tracks that have defined their career thus far, making it the exact right time to debut their self-titled album.

The band will also be heading out on a tour this fall across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at The Altar, and Daisy Grenade. They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City.

Starting in bedrooms and basements in 2010, State Champs quickly ascended as leaders of a new scene owing as much to early Fall Out Boy and Green Day as latter-day Warped Tour bands. They have become one of the most recognizable names in pop punk over the last decade and have helped to define the genre for a new generation of fans. They are experts at building authentic connections with audiences through smart and uplifting songcraft and passionate performances.

Over the course of their career, State Champs has received accolades from the likes of Rolling Stone, MTV, Kerrang!, Upset, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound, among others. Their sophomore album, Around the World and Back, entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound's Top 10 Albums of the Year. Living Proof followed in 2018, and that same year Billboard called them "modern-day pop-punk torchbearers." The band has also collaborated with some of pop-punk's heaviest hitters, co-writing songs with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 on their latest album Kings of the New Age.

On State Champs, they cement themselves as an outfit that can and will stand the test of time.

Upcoming State Champs North America Tour Dates

November 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's

November 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 14 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

November 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

November 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Call

November 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

November 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

November 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

November 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts*

November 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage

November 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

December 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

December 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

December 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

December 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

December 7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

*No Knuckle Puck

