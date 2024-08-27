Fit For An Autopsy Share 'Savior Of None - Ashes Of All' Video

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy have shared a music video for their brand new single "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album The Nothing That Is which is set to be released on October 25th.
On the new track, the band shares: "'Savior Of None / Ashes Of All' is a reflection of the inherent darkness surrounding one's struggle to find a place of peace within the pressures of existence. The root causes of suffering that leads us to depression, addiction, etc. can be ever-present in everyone. Whether or not it materializes in a controlling way, it certainly exists as a stain on the human psyche. It's a powerful thought knowing that we all share this potential to self destruct, and how that can bring comfort in not feeling alone, or more chaos to an already fractured human."
Fans can look forward to catching Fit For An Autopsy live this fall on their North American headline run, The Nothing That Is - US Tour. Featuring special guests Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, the tour kicks off on October 18th in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available now.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live
10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'
Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer
Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell, and The Acacia Strain Tour
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour- Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Addresses Linkin Park Rumors- Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse- more
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Retirement Tour Speculation- Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour- more
George Strait’s 'Cowboys And Dreamers' Coming To indie Record Stores Early- Kenny Chesney Rocks Night 3 At Gillette Stadium- more
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Addresses Linkin Park Rumors
Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse As Their Album Tops The Rock Chart
Sick of It All's Lou Koller Begins Cancer Treatment
Fit For An Autopsy Share 'Savior Of None - Ashes Of All' Video
America Continue Ride On Tour As Live Album Of Classic Show Set To Arrive
Sublime Remembers Bert Susanka of The Ziggens
Def Leppard Share Video Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Visit
The Veer Union Stream New Single 'Empirical'