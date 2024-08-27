Fit For An Autopsy Share 'Savior Of None - Ashes Of All' Video

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy have shared a music video for their brand new single "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album The Nothing That Is which is set to be released on October 25th.

On the new track, the band shares: "'Savior Of None / Ashes Of All' is a reflection of the inherent darkness surrounding one's struggle to find a place of peace within the pressures of existence. The root causes of suffering that leads us to depression, addiction, etc. can be ever-present in everyone. Whether or not it materializes in a controlling way, it certainly exists as a stain on the human psyche. It's a powerful thought knowing that we all share this potential to self destruct, and how that can bring comfort in not feeling alone, or more chaos to an already fractured human."

Fans can look forward to catching Fit For An Autopsy live this fall on their North American headline run, The Nothing That Is - US Tour. Featuring special guests Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, the tour kicks off on October 18th in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available now.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

Related Stories

Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'

Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer

Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell, and The Acacia Strain Tour

News > Fit For An Autopsy