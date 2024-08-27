George Strait's 'Cowboys And Dreamers' Coming To Indie Record Stores Early

(EBM) Indie record stores nationwide are celebrating George Strait's forthcoming 31st studio record, Cowboys And Dreamers, with 87 locations across the country hosting listening events on Wednesday, September 4 - two-days prior to the album's release on Friday, Sept. 6.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay, who has been mixing Strait records since 1985, Tony Brown (Strait's 1993's Easy Come, Easy Go; 2008's Troubadour) and Strait, the album's title comes from a song penned by Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait. "I thought I should name the whole album Cowboys And Dreamers as I feel like the last of a dying breed, trying to find where I fit," Strait offers of the song that opens with 'Some days I feel like the last of a dying breed, Trying to find where I fit; Somewhere between high on top of the world, And fighting with calling it quits.' While the Keith Gattis reaffirming "I Wish I Could Say" offers, 'Wish I could tell you how the world ain't ended, And how it's all going to be ok.' Timeless, just like the Texas troubadour.

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait's 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers features 13 new songs, including three already released tracks -- "Three Drinks Behind," "MIA Down in MIA" and "The Little Things" -- as well as "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" featuring Chris Stapleton and Strait's rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues." All making appearances in his live set, Strait has one final show in 2024, supersizing his long-standing "Strait to Vegas" show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town.

Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist :

(Songwriters in parentheses)

1) "Three Drinks Behind" (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams)

2) "Cowboys And Dreamers" (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait)

3) "To The Moon" (Marty Brown and Steve Clark)

4) "MIA Down in MIA" (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon)

5) "Wish I Could Say" (Keith Gattis)

6) "Calling From The Car" (Bobby Braddock)

7) "People Get Hurt Sometimes" (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey)

8) "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James)

9) "The Little Things" (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait)

10) "The Book" (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait)

11) "Rent" (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis)

12) "Waymore's Blues" (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings)

13) "The Journey Of Your Life" (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

Alabama -

Anniston - CD Cellar

Birmingham - Seasick Records

Arkansas -

Fayetteville - Block Street Records

California -

Burbank - Run Out Groove Records

Napa - Folklore

Novato - Watts Music

San Fernando - The Midnight Hour

Colorado -

Englewood - Sold Out Vinyl Records

Grand Junction - Triple Play Records

Littleton - Vinyl Valhalla

Connecticut -

Torrington - Revolution Records

Florida -

Dunedin - D & J Records

St. Augustine - Tonevendor

Georgia -

Brunswick - Lou's Record Store

Idaho -

Nampa - Disc-Cover Records

Illinois -

Woodstock - The Records Department

Indiana -

Evansville - Space Monkey Records

Indianapolis - Square Cat Vinyl

Terre Haute - Siples Records

Vincennes - Record Cellar

Kentucky -

Bowling Green - Hard Copies

Bowling Green - Mellow Matt's Music & More

Louisiana -

Mandeville - 22 Sound Records

Maryland -

Baltimore - The Sound Garden

Massachusetts -

Fairhaven - Max J Records

Michigan -

Chase - Uncle Ed's Records

Minnesota -

Buffalo - Indie Earth

Mississippi -

Ocean Springs - Maynard's Music

Missouri -

Sedalia - Jammin Nuggets Music

Nebraska -

Lincoln - First Day Vinyl

New Jersey -

Belvidere - The Vintage VU

Dover - Factory Records

Lake Hopatcong - Vinylking Records & Collectables

Lanoka Harbor - Yearbook Records

New York -

Horseheads - Squatch Den Records

Syracuse - The Sound Garden

West Babylon - Looney tunes

North Carolina -

Raleigh - The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

Wake Forest - Record Krate

Wilmington - Yellow Dog Discs

North Dakota -

Minot - Budget Music &Video

Ohio -

Columbus - Used Kids Records

Yellow Springs - Toxic Beauty Records

Oklahoma -

Tulsa - Josey Records

Oregon -

Milwaukie - Daily Records

Portland - Music Millennium

Portland - Vinyl Resting Place

Pennsylvania -

Bethlehem - Compact Disc Center

Easton - Spin Me Round

Kutztown - Young Ones Records

Lancaster - Dreaming Human

Pittsburgh - Long Play Cafe

South Carolina -

Spartanburg - BJ Music

South Dakota -

Rapid City - Black Hills Vinyl

Tennessee -

Chattanooga - For the Record

Chattanooga - Yellow Racket Records

Clarksville - AndVinyl Records

Nashville - Grimey's Records

Nashville - The Groove

Texas -

Abilene - Record Guys

Arlington - CD Warehouse Records & Tapes

Austin - Waterloo Records

Bryan - Curious Collections

Carrollton - Dead Wax Records

Fort Worth - Chief Records

Frisco - ZT Records

Houston - Cactus Music

Huntsville - Volume Music

Keller - County Line Records

Klein - Music Town

Round Rock - Piranha Records

San Antontio - Del Bravo Record Shop

Spring / The Woodlands - Volume Music

The Woodlands - ZT Records

Utah -

Taylorsville - Graywhale

Washington -

Edmonds - Musicology Co

Longview - Stash Records

Poulsbo - Rockin Rubys Records

Spokane - AB CDs All the Best CDs, Music, Movies & Memorabilia

Spokane - Recorded Memories

West Virginia -

New Martinsville - Kraken Records

Shepherdstowndstown - Admiral Analog

Wisconsin -

Green Bay - Rock n Roll Land

Waukesha - Vinyl Vault Records

Waupaca - Back To The Vinyl

West Bend - Beat Goes On Records and More

Wyoming -

Casper - Sonic Rainbow

