George Strait's 'Cowboys And Dreamers' Coming To Indie Record Stores Early

(EBM) Indie record stores nationwide are celebrating George Strait's forthcoming 31st studio record, Cowboys And Dreamers, with 87 locations across the country hosting listening events on Wednesday, September 4 - two-days prior to the album's release on Friday, Sept. 6.
Produced by Chuck Ainlay, who has been mixing Strait records since 1985, Tony Brown (Strait's 1993's Easy Come, Easy Go; 2008's Troubadour) and Strait, the album's title comes from a song penned by Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait. "I thought I should name the whole album Cowboys And Dreamers as I feel like the last of a dying breed, trying to find where I fit," Strait offers of the song that opens with 'Some days I feel like the last of a dying breed, Trying to find where I fit; Somewhere between high on top of the world, And fighting with calling it quits.' While the Keith Gattis reaffirming "I Wish I Could Say" offers, 'Wish I could tell you how the world ain't ended, And how it's all going to be ok.' Timeless, just like the Texas troubadour.
The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait's 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers features 13 new songs, including three already released tracks -- "Three Drinks Behind," "MIA Down in MIA" and "The Little Things" -- as well as "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" featuring Chris Stapleton and Strait's rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues." All making appearances in his live set, Strait has one final show in 2024, supersizing his long-standing "Strait to Vegas" show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town.
Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist :
(Songwriters in parentheses)
1) "Three Drinks Behind" (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams)
2) "Cowboys And Dreamers" (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait)
3) "To The Moon" (Marty Brown and Steve Clark)
4) "MIA Down in MIA" (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon)
5) "Wish I Could Say" (Keith Gattis)
6) "Calling From The Car" (Bobby Braddock)
7) "People Get Hurt Sometimes" (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey)
8) "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James)
9) "The Little Things" (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait)
10) "The Book" (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait)
11) "Rent" (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis)
12) "Waymore's Blues" (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings)
13) "The Journey Of Your Life" (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)
Alabama -
Anniston - CD Cellar
Birmingham - Seasick Records
Arkansas -
Fayetteville - Block Street Records
California -
Burbank - Run Out Groove Records
Napa - Folklore
Novato - Watts Music
San Fernando - The Midnight Hour
Colorado -
Englewood - Sold Out Vinyl Records
Grand Junction - Triple Play Records
Littleton - Vinyl Valhalla
Connecticut -
Torrington - Revolution Records
Florida -
Dunedin - D & J Records
St. Augustine - Tonevendor
Georgia -
Brunswick - Lou's Record Store
Idaho -
Nampa - Disc-Cover Records
Illinois -
Woodstock - The Records Department
Indiana -
Evansville - Space Monkey Records
Indianapolis - Square Cat Vinyl
Terre Haute - Siples Records
Vincennes - Record Cellar
Kentucky -
Bowling Green - Hard Copies
Bowling Green - Mellow Matt's Music & More
Louisiana -
Mandeville - 22 Sound Records
Maryland -
Baltimore - The Sound Garden
Massachusetts -
Fairhaven - Max J Records
Michigan -
Chase - Uncle Ed's Records
Minnesota -
Buffalo - Indie Earth
Mississippi -
Ocean Springs - Maynard's Music
Missouri -
Sedalia - Jammin Nuggets Music
Nebraska -
Lincoln - First Day Vinyl
New Jersey -
Belvidere - The Vintage VU
Dover - Factory Records
Lake Hopatcong - Vinylking Records & Collectables
Lanoka Harbor - Yearbook Records
New York -
Horseheads - Squatch Den Records
Syracuse - The Sound Garden
West Babylon - Looney tunes
North Carolina -
Raleigh - The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop
Wake Forest - Record Krate
Wilmington - Yellow Dog Discs
North Dakota -
Minot - Budget Music &Video
Ohio -
Columbus - Used Kids Records
Yellow Springs - Toxic Beauty Records
Oklahoma -
Tulsa - Josey Records
Oregon -
Milwaukie - Daily Records
Portland - Music Millennium
Portland - Vinyl Resting Place
Pennsylvania -
Bethlehem - Compact Disc Center
Easton - Spin Me Round
Kutztown - Young Ones Records
Lancaster - Dreaming Human
Pittsburgh - Long Play Cafe
South Carolina -
Spartanburg - BJ Music
South Dakota -
Rapid City - Black Hills Vinyl
Tennessee -
Chattanooga - For the Record
Chattanooga - Yellow Racket Records
Clarksville - AndVinyl Records
Nashville - Grimey's Records
Nashville - The Groove
Texas -
Abilene - Record Guys
Arlington - CD Warehouse Records & Tapes
Austin - Waterloo Records
Bryan - Curious Collections
Carrollton - Dead Wax Records
Fort Worth - Chief Records
Frisco - ZT Records
Houston - Cactus Music
Huntsville - Volume Music
Keller - County Line Records
Klein - Music Town
Round Rock - Piranha Records
San Antontio - Del Bravo Record Shop
Spring / The Woodlands - Volume Music
The Woodlands - ZT Records
Utah -
Taylorsville - Graywhale
Washington -
Edmonds - Musicology Co
Longview - Stash Records
Poulsbo - Rockin Rubys Records
Spokane - AB CDs All the Best CDs, Music, Movies & Memorabilia
Spokane - Recorded Memories
West Virginia -
New Martinsville - Kraken Records
Shepherdstowndstown - Admiral Analog
Wisconsin -
Green Bay - Rock n Roll Land
Waukesha - Vinyl Vault Records
Waupaca - Back To The Vinyl
West Bend - Beat Goes On Records and More
Wyoming -
Casper - Sonic Rainbow
George Strait Is 'Three Drinks Behind'
Parker McCollum Receives Special Surprise For His Birthday
George Strait Plays Largest Concert Ever In The U.S. History
George Strait Streams New Song 'The Little Things'
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour- Bruce Springsteen Addresses Retirement Tour Speculation- Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour- more
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
George Strait’s 'Cowboys And Dreamers' Coming To indie Record Stores Early- Kenny Chesney Rocks Night 3 At Gillette Stadium- more
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour
A Day To Remember Plot North American Headline Tour
The Offspring Take 'Make It All Right' To No. 1
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Launching Walking Disaster Book Tour
The dB's 'Repercussion' Set For Reissue Including Vinyl Debut
Nashville Alt-Rock Duo Lips Speak Louder Deliver 'Hype'
British Punk Band 999's 'Emergency at the Old Waldorf 1979' Coming
Singled Out: Davey Jones' Woman I Love