Hear Teddy and the Rough Riders New Song 'Hippies'

08-27-2024
(IVPR) The hybrid of classic country song craft and psyche-rock sounds inform the spirit of Nashville native songwriting duo of Jack Quiggins and Ryan Jennings-known throughout all music scenes as Teddy and the Rough Riders. The group's latest single, "Hippies," personifies that ethos to the nth degree with a rowdy, driving groove and interjecting, fuzz-laden guitars.

"'Hippies make the best country music' is a line said to me after I show I played while I was backing Whitey Morgan," remembers Quiggins. Right off the bat, Quiggins realized he'd made a mistake engaging with the said individual who proceeded to share everything from political and social views to his opinion on whether Quiggins would make it in the music industry. "He continued to berate me about my long hair and demeanor," Quiggins laughs. But as abruptly as it began, the man made a lasting exit. "Then he decided to end the conversation with praise and the infamous line we used in the song. Who knows, maybe he's not wrong."

"'Cause if this wicked world's on its last leg, how do we two-step?
And that hair down to your shoulders don't cover that big chip
Keep your mind on what's important son, or you're gonna lose it
Hippies make the best country music"

Today, Holler. premiered the track writing, "Rattling along like an eighteen wheeler with its brakes cut, 'Hippies' is a mix of chugging barroom boogie and squelchy glam rock that once again reinvents 70s country rock with a little slacker charm and knowing 21st-century irreverence." Teddy and The Rough Riders' upcoming album Down Home-out October 11-is a raucous, electrifying double-down on all the elements that garnered praise for their 2022 self-titled LP; country music groovy enough for their friend and once-producer Margo Price to proclaim that "given the chance, [Teddy and the Rough Riders] will unite the hippies and the cowboys, the bikers and the stoners."

The eleven-song collection, being released via Appalachia Record Co., breathes like a band confident in their songwriting and recording, working with momentum already up to speed- the album moves along at an easy clip, with several points where one will unconsciously find themselves reaching for the volume knob to turn up the rippers. At 33 minutes, it's a record begging for repeat listens where even the down-tempo numbers groove.

Hear Teddy and the Rough Riders New Song 'Hippies'

