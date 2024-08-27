Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse As Their Album Tops The Rock Chart

(Atom Splitter) Falling In Reverse's juggernaut of a new album POPULAR MONSTER is the No. 1 rock record in the U.S. and beyond. The album's first week consumption totaled 30,929 units. It has accumulated 1.96 billion global streams to date, with U.S. sales totaling of over 723,000 album units - it's well on its way to platinum certification.

The key U.S. charts: #1 Current Rock Albums #1 Current Hard Music Albums #1 Independent Albums #1 Current Alternative Albums #1 Record Label Independent Current Albums

Additionally, Jelly Roll joined the band for onstage during its current headline tour for a rousing rendition of their No. 1 smash "All My Life" on Sunday, August 25 in Salt Lake City. They performed in front of 15,000 rabid fans at Falling In Reverse's largest headline show played to date. The song has been No. 1 for several weeks at rock radio and is working its way up the alternative charts. TechN9ne, who features on "RONALD," also joined the band live. See photos below.

Forbes said it best - "Ronnie Radke stands as one of this generations most revered rock frontmen, and maybe even one of scene's last true rock stars." And he has the numbers to prove it.

Let is be known - we are experiencing Ronnie Radke's mic drop moments.

ALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, + TECH N9NE:

8/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

8/30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

9/1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9/2 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

9/7 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

9/9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion^

9/10 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^

9/13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

9/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

9/17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

9/20 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^

9/21 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/23 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard^

9/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

^With Jeris Johnson

EUROPE 2024:

11/7 - Lisbon, PT - Sagres Campo Pequeno**

11/10 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre (SOLD OUT)**

11/11 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz(SOLD OUT)**

11/14 - Milan, IT - Fabrique(SOLD OUT)**

11/16 - Wurzburg, DE - Posthalle Wurzburg(SOLD OUT)**

11/17 - Zurich, CH - X-tra(SOLD OUT)**

11/19 - Munich, DE - Zenith(SOLD OUT)**

11/20 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle(SOLD OUT)**

11/22 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum(SOLD OUT)**

11/23 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra(SOLD OUT)**

11/25 - Warsaw, PL - Expo XXI**

11/26 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer(SOLD OUT)**

11/28 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013(SOLD OUT)^^

11/29 - Offenbach, DE - Stadthalle Offenbach(SOLD OUT)^^

12/1 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villett(SOLD OUT)^^

12/2 - Cologne, DE- Palladium(SOLD OUT)^^

**With Hollywood Undead, Sleep Theory

^^With Hollywood Undead

UK 2024:

12/4 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena (SOLD OUT)#

12/5 - Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse Live (SOLD OUT)#

12/7 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Cardiff (SOLD OUT)#

12/8 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)#

12/10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

12/12 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena*

12/16 - London, UK - The O2*

#With Hollywood Undead, Slaughter To Prevail, Tech N9ne

*With Asking Alexandria, Our Last Night, Tech N9ne

