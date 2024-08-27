Nashville Alt-Rock Duo Lips Speak Louder Deliver 'Hype'

(Longview) Nashville-based alt-rock duo Lips Speak Louder has released its highly-anticipated debut single, an edgy and captivating track called "Hype" that's available everywhere now.

Lips Speak Louder was formed last year by Rachel Brandsness (guitars, vocals) and Angela Lese (drums, vocals), both seasoned veterans of Nashville's music scene who had previously worked together on several other projects. With the goal of creating the kind of explosive, formidable rock duo each had long envisioned, the pair quickly began penning songs and cultivating a robust, multifaceted sound shaped by an array of influences and their extensive performing, touring and recording experience.

"Hype" perfectly exemplifies that sound and provides an excellent snapshot of what's to come from Lips Speak Louder's forthcoming debut album, which was produced by renowned guitarist Emily Wolfe. The song is a throwback of sorts to the rock and grunge styles of the 90s and early 2000s that helped shape both Brandsness and Lese as musicians and, as Brandsness describes it, "unapologetically calls out and confronts the inauthenticity of those who sell themselves for their own gain, whether it's social, financial or political."

About their choice of "Hype" for the lead single, Lese adds: "We wanted a song that introduces Lips Speak Louder to the world with a real bang, something fresh that's also a little familiar, but most importantly showcases the enormous sound just the two of us are able to create."

Having already established Lips Speak Louder as a powerhouse live act with memorable performances at Franklin (TN) Pride, Fort Wayne (IN) Pride and numerous venues throughout the region, Brandsness and Lese are currently on the road with Wolfe, serving as her backing band for a number of dates throughout the U.S.

The duo plans to release two additional singles in 2024 and several more early next year before the full, 10-song album is released both digitally and on vinyl next Spring.

Related Stories

News > Lips Speak Louder