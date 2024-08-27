Sublime Remembers Bert Susanka of The Ziggens

(BEC) The Sublime family is mourning the loss of their close friend and Skunk Records label mate, Bert Susanka of The Ziggens, who passed away Saturday August 17th at the age of 62 after a battle with ALS. Leader and chief songwriter for the Huntington Beach, CA based band The Ziggens, Bert Susanka became close friends and label mates with Sublime in the early 90s. Nowell sang 'Bert Susanka made me drink' in their song "Greatest Hits" and covered The Ziggens' song "Big Salty Tears" on many occasions while touring in the 90s. Ziggens played with many notable Orange County bands including Sublime, No Doubt, Slightly Stoopid, Supernova, Mike Watt, The Vandals, Guttermouth, Voodoo Glowskulls, The Cadillac Tramps, and many, many more.

"Bert was loved by everyone who met him because he was genuine from the inside out, a real gentleman, father, husband, musician, comedian, and a true friend to anyone with a heart. He leaves behind a loving wife and family of his own, but also a loving family of Ziggens, worldwide! His compassion for his fellow man never faltered, he always had time for a friend or a person in need whether he knew them or not. He cared! I don't know how his human body contained all this love because he had so much of it for everyone. The only way to lift a heavy heart is with wings. Bert now has wings and he is lifting us all so let's celebrate this man, his life, his legacy and family, and the love that he has shown us all! Be happy for him in his eternal journey." - Sublime's Bud Gaugh

"I got my start in music when I joined The Ziggens in 1988," shared Michael 'Miguel' Happoldt. "When I met Bradley Nowell in 1989, he was impressed by the music and wanted his band Sublime to be on Skunk Records too. Bert and Brad were my songwriting heroes, which made it difficult for me to write songs because they set the bar so high. He was always encouraging and insightful, both big brother, dear friend and a total inspiration. It was always exciting to see when he was calling because it was bound to be something interesting, funny or deep. He was a big part of my songwriting journey from the very beginning, and that guidance will stay with me til the end. I always played him my songs first and I will miss that badly."

Brother Matt Susanka adds "Bert had a brilliant comedic mind and a deep faith. He made everyone feel as though they were his best friend."

The Ziggens released their final album, Oregon, in September 2021. Before his passing, unable to use his voice, Bert worked with his son Paul to record 25 new surf songs for the upcoming double instrumental album titled Well Qualified to Represent the LB Sea, which will feature contributions from musical friends and peers alike including members of No Doubt, Sublime, Long Beach Dub All-Stars, Perro Bravo, Tunnel Vision, Stick Figure and Jelly of the Month Club. Longtime member of The Ziggens and acclaimed producer Michael 'Miguel' Happoldt will add finishing touches to the album, noting "Its an impossibly beautiful work, and I'm honored to be completing the mission with all of his best musician friends." Well Qualified to Represent the LB Sea will be available on the newly relaunched Skunk Records in 2025.

Susanka Family Statement: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bert Susanka on August 17, 2024. Though we grieve his loss, we find peace in knowing he is now in God's loving embrace.

For the past year and a half, Bert has battled ALS with extraordinary courage, never wavering in his positivity, sharp wit, or steadfast faith. In his final days, he reached out on social media to anyone who needed prayer, knowing he would soon speak directly with the creator on their behalf. He has assured us that all who reached out will remain in his thoughts and prayers forever.

Bert's legacy of kindness and generosity was woven into countless acts of quiet charity, many of which surfaced only through the heartfelt thanks of those he helped or by chance discoveries of family and friends. These moments reveal the depth of his character and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

In the late 1980s, while working at a sunglass shop in the Westminster Mall, Bert turned his dream of playing music into a reality by forming The Ziggens. The band's unique blend of cowpunk, surf, rockabilly, punk, ska, and country earned them a dedicated following and solidified their place in the Southern California music scene. Reflecting on his journey, Bert once said, "When we started out we didn't think we would play portions of two Warped Tours, open for Sublime, open for No Doubt, tour with The Ventures, tour with Dick Dale, open for Mojo Nixon, open for the Beat Farmers, open for NRBQ multiple times, open for Coolio, open for Slightly Stoopid, the great Frank Black (pixies) and have our disc 'Pomona Lisa' produced by Elliot Easton of the Cars, get played and interviewed on KROQ and 91X, make all these CD's, make videos, get two record deals, tour many stages and different countries and still be playing shows and having fun. But dreams do come true."

Beyond The Ziggens, Bert brought joy to young listeners with two children's albums as part of Jelly of The Month Club, released a solo album titled Onward Christian Slater, as well as an album with Bert Susanka and the Astronaut Love Triangle titled Space Junk, available on Bandcamp. As a lifelong fan of Peanuts, Bert was honored to voice Snoopy in song at Knott's Berry Farm and to build a friendship with Charles M. Schulz's family.

For a deeper dive into his musical journey, visit theziggensofficial.com, where you'll find a treasure trove of writings, pictures, videos. His music is available for streaming across all platforms, with physical copies available on select sites.

Though we mourn his passing, Bert did not want us to dwell in sorrow. We are happy to announce that post-diagnosis he left us a stand-up comedy routine and recorded 25 brand new instrumental surf songs that will feature performances from his closest friends in music - both to be released soon.

Details regarding Bert's memorial service will be shared in the coming days. In the meantime, we encourage you to reflect on and share your stories of how Bert's music and spirit touched your life.

He was a devoted family man, survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan, and their four sons Paul, Eric, Ryan, and Jacob. Though we will miss him dearly, his music, life, and legacy will endure forever.

With love and gratitude,

The family of Bert Susanka

