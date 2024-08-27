.

The Veer Union Stream New Single 'Empirical'

08-27-2024
(NPM) The Veer Union have released new single "Empirical" on Rock Shop Records. The song is the first track from their upcoming album "Welcome To Dystopia", which is slated to be released in the 4th quarter of this year.

"Empirical" is a plea for us to not lose our humanity in the face of an overwhelming amount of rapidly advancing technology that threatens to take over our lives - if we let it.

The band says "As we face innovation and the rapid advancement of technology, we in The Veer Union retain a profound sense of hope that humanity unites in its pursuit of freedom and individualism, continuing to champion the spirit that drives us to overcome challenges and strive for a brighter future."

