Bruce Springsteen Rocks Jesse Malin's 'She Don't Love Me Now'

(Glassnote Records) Jesse Malin is thrilled to release Bruce Springsteen's version of "She Don't Love Me Now," the latest single from Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin. Out September 20, the triple-vinyl set is available for pre-order now on Glassnote Records. All proceeds from the album will benefit Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund.

"Bruce gave it that Stax-soul-thing that we were dreaming of when we recorded the original. It's so surreal to me," says Malin, who recorded the song for his 2015 album, New York Before the War. For the 2024 version, Springsteen is backed by Jesse's band, with Jake Clemons on saxophone.

"Bruce's generosity, honesty and support are equally as powerful as his songwriting and performing," says Jesse. In 2007, Springsteen duetted on Malin's song "Broken Radio," written for his late mother. "Bruce is one of the guys. He walks it like he talks it. You spend some time with him, and it feels like you've known him for years. He's like my friends in Queens, sitting around talking about Sinatra, the Clash, and the Pogues. He has that passion and excitement for life."

Malin adds, "While I was working hard on my recovery at a clinic in Argentina, I had no idea that my friends and the producers of this record were reaching out to so many great artists to have them do versions of my songs," says Malin. "When I heard these versions, especially "She Don't Love Me Now," it took me out of a dark time. I felt excited about life again, in a way that only music can do."

In May 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He recently shared a video update on Instagram. "As always in my songs, the themes are all there- transcendence, positivity and global unity through music," says Jesse. "This is what I love to do, and I'm going to do everything I can to keep doing it."

Long a contributor to other people's causes, Malin is grateful to all the musicians who have rallied around him, including Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello, The Hold Steady, Tommy Stinson, Alison Mosshart with the late, great Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr., The Wallflowers, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner and Rancid, among others. The full track listing is below.

Malin will return to the stage at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for the largest hometown shows of his career. December 1 is sold out and December 2 is on sale now at Ticketmaster with premium packages available through Sweet Relief. All proceeds from the shows will benefit Jesse's Sweet Relief Artist Fund.

Jesse and his band will perform a full set, followed by special guests on each show including Lucinda Williams, Jakob Dylan, Butch Walker, J Mascis, Adam and David Immy of Counting Crows, The Hold Steady, and Alejandro Escovedo, with more guests to be announced.

Fricke adds, "Jesse Malin knows about scars - from his youth, observation and more. They all carry tales, and he's not done telling them. Silver Patron Saints is the gang back at the bar, coming to the stage to toast the composer and his story so far."

