Bryan Ferry Returns With First Original Song In Over A Decade 'Star'

(High Rise) Bryan Ferry releases his first original music in over a decade with 'Star,' a new song set to feature on the upcoming album Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023. The 81-track collection is a celebration of Bryan Ferry's peerless career as a solo artist, spanning a period of over 50 years of music and 16 solo albums, bringing the story right up to the present with a snapshot of his latest work.

'Star' began as a sketch by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, developed by Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt into an anxious, darkly gleaming slab of pounding post-techno. The song sees Ferry continuing to explore uncharted creative territory, with Barratt and Ferry creating a duet that blurs the lines between art, music and poetry.

'Star' is accompanied by a music video filmed by Bryan Ferry and James Garzke, starring Amelia Barratt. Speaking about 'Star' Bryan Ferry said: "Star is a collaboration with the painter and writer Amelia Barratt. A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I'm very excited about this new work - there's a lot more to come."

The 81 tracks that make up Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 illustrate an adventure in music like no other. A story in songwriting that has been unfolding for more than 50 years will now be celebrated in this kaleidoscopic compendium of Bryan Ferry's music. The release is a celebration of the performer who has carved out a place as a master modern interpreter of song via a dizzyingly inventive series of cover versions that range from Bob Dylan to Amy Winehouse, Rodgers and Hart to the Velvet Underground via Tim Buckley, Shakespeare, sea shanties and Sam and Dave. Then there's the songwriter who, in singles like 1985's 'Slave To Love,' has crafted music that stands amongst the defining recordings of their era, yet sound unique and timeless to this day. There's the futurist conjuring vortices of electronica; or the passionate revivalist, presenting songs and styles from the 1920s and 1930s as if they were the hot sound of tomorrow calling. There's the figure out on the pulsing nightclub dancefloor, tripping the light fantastic; and the guy who wants only to be alone, slipping away into brooding, bittersweet backstreets where everything turns neon and noir.

Marking the start of this career-spanning celebration, Bryan Ferry recently released 'She Belongs To Me.' A powerful re-imagining of the 1965 Bob Dylan classic that brings the story full circle.

Five decades ago, the Roxy Music phenomenon exploded in a technicolour flash of pop, high art, outré fashion and glamour, asserting band leader Bryan Ferry as one of the most vital and exciting songwriters British music has ever seen. During this ultra-prolific period, in 1973, Ferry launched his solo career in parallel to Roxy Music. His first release, an audacious remodelling of Bob Dylan's apocalyptic 1962 anthem 'A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall,' signalled the dawn of Ferry's status as one of the great modern interpreters of song, in tandem with his own peerless songwriting and composition. Fast forward to 2024 and Bryan Ferry returns to the Dylan songbook anew. 'She Belongs To Me' is rendered in a beautifully rough-edged style balancing shades of the Velvet Underground against the most prominent Ferry whistling solo since Roxy Music's 1981 rendition of John Lennon's 'Jealous Guy.'

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 brings together, for the first time, Bryan Ferry's classic recorded output with Island Records, Polydor, Virgin, E.G. Records and BMG, and features two brand new recordings. The album will be released in multiple formats including a 5CD deluxe box set featuring 81 songs, accompanied by a 100-page hardback book containing extensive new liner notes, rare and unseen photographs and imagery. A 2LP gatefold edition presents The Best Of Bryan Ferry, containing 20 songs pressed to black vinyl with variants including a green/blue vinyl pressing and a clear vinyl pressing. A 1CD version will also feature the same 20 songs and a booklet containing liner notes and photographs. The 81-track edition of the album will be released digitally.

The 5CD deluxe box set is curated across five stages, with each disc devoted to a different aspect of Bryan Ferry's career. 'Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry' presents 20 essential tracks. World-devouring singles like 'Slave To Love,' 'The 'In' Crowd' and 'Let's Stick Together' - songs that are woven into the fabric of British music and remain abidingly popular.

'Disc Two: Compositions' examines the 1977-2014 period, and how Ferry's craft has evolved. The unfolding narrative of 'Can't Let Go' and the deep mood of 'The Only Face', like many of Ferry's songs, both share a sense of being out in the world, endlessly roaming main drags and backstreets. Elsewhere the sashay of 'Limbo' and 'Loop De Li' spotlight elements of Ferry's work that remain unchanged - always keeping one eye on the dancefloor. His great constant theme, however, is love and its costs, viewed from different angles. Three of his finest recordings on the subject feature here in 'When She Walks In The Room', 'I Thought' and 'Reason Or Rhyme', each equally beguiling and deeply resonant.

'Disc Three: Interpretations' celebrates the remodelling side to Ferry's artistry. His remakes of the Velvet Underground's 'What Goes On,' Sam and Dave's 'Hold On, I'm Coming' and Otis Redding's 'That's How Strong My Love Is' see Ferry exploring the past as if it were now, roaming genres and presciently sending up a signal for the post-punk generation to receive years later - that the music remains all up for grabs.

'Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra' explores the conceptual project that Ferry began with 2012's The Jazz Agealbum, reimagining music from across his own repertoire as if it had been recorded nine decades earlier by one of the great early jazz combos. Ferry doesn't sing on The Jazz Age, but reappears in a new light. With his voice and lyrics removed the listener's attention is focussed onto his gift as a composer. Ferry refined this concept across two further collections, 2018's Bitter-Sweet and 2013's The Great Gatsby: The Jazz Recordings - featuring reworkings of Roxy Music's 'Love Is The Drug' and Amy Winehouse's modern classic 'Back To Black' for the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's 2013 cinematic release, The Great Gatsby.

'Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased' gathers B-sides, extras, curiosities and outtakes. A shimmering remake of Roxy Music's 'Mother Of Pearl' recorded in the early-1990s during the Horoscope / Mamouna sessions features backing vocals from the great Ronnie Spector. 'Don't Be Cruel' is bolstered by Elvis's original rockabilly bandmates Scotty Moore and DJ Fontana, recorded for 2001's Sun Records tribute album, Good Rockin' Tonight. Elsewhere Ferry's celebratory take on 'Whatever Gets You Thru The Night,' John Lennon's ramshackle secular hymn of 1974, was begun in 1995 for a Lennon tribute planned by Yoko Ono that was never released. Ferry re-worked the track in 2010 as a bonus addition for the Olympia album.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 celebrates Bryan Ferry's revered songwriting talent. The tracklisting explores the sonic versatility and genre fluidity of his solo career - from rock 'n' roll to R&B dance-based grooves, piano ballads, electronica, ambient music, jazz, country, folk, blues, avant-garde and new wave. At the centre of it all is the unmistakable musicality and style of Bryan Ferry.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 5 CD Track Listing:

Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry

1. A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

2. These Foolish Things

3. The 'In' Crowd

4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

5. Casanova

6. Let's Stick Together

7. Sign of the Times

8. Slave To Love

9. Don't Stop The Dance

10. Windswept

11. Kiss and Tell

12. As Time Goes By

13. Your Painted Smile

14. I Put A Spell On You

15. Which Way To Turn

16. Knockin' On Heaven's Door

17. Make You Feel My Love

18. You Can Dance

19. Love Letters

20. Johnny and Mary

Disc Two: Compositions

1. Can't Let Go

2. Tokyo Joe

3. This Island Earth

4. Love Me Madly Again

5. Limbo

6. When She Walks In The Room

7. Boys and Girls

8. Zamba

9. Chain Reaction

10. Bête Noire

11. I Thought

12. The Only Face

13. Valentine

14. Loop De Li

15. Reason or Rhyme

Disc Three: Interpretations

1. The Price of Love

2. Shame Shame Shame

3. Hold On (I'm Coming)

4. Just One Look

5. Girl of My Best Friend

6. What Goes On

7. That's How Strong My Love Is

8. You Go To My Head

9. Where or When

10. The Way You Look Tonight

11. One Night

12. Simple Twist of Fate

13. Positively 4th Street

14. Song to the Siren

15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love

Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

1. Virginia Plain

2. Do The Strand

3. While My Heart Is Still Beating

4. This Island Earth

5. Bitter-Sweet

6. Dance Away

7. Zamba

8. Reason or Rhyme

9. Avalon

10. Back To Black

11. Limbo

12. Young and Beautiful

13. Love Is The Drug

14. Sign of the Times

15. Chance Meeting

Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased

1. Feel The Need

2. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)

3. Don't Be Cruel

4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You

5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

6. Crazy Love

7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night

8. Bob Dylan's Dream

9. He'll Have To Go

10. A Fool For Love

11. Lowlands Low

12. Is Your Love Strong Enough

13. Sonnet 18

14. She Belongs To Me

15. Oh Lonesome Me

16. Star (with Amelia Barratt)

