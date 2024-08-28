Ella Langley and Riley Green Visit Old West For 'you look like you love me' Video

(Columbia) Ella Langley and Riley Green unveil the official video for their hit single, "you look like you love me." Set in a Wild West saloon, the cinematic video stars both Ella and Riley. The story unfolds as Riley walks into the saloon, instantly captivated by Ella and her performance. Ella approaches Riley for a dance, but things take a turn when Riley's secret as a wanted bandit is revealed.

See what happens when they are cornered by the sheriff, played by fellow Alabama- native Jamey Johnson. The video was co-written and directed by Ella alongside Wales Toney and JP Park (Whale Tale Media).

The instant sensation was the No. 1 most added song upon impact earlier this month and continues to be among the Most Added song week over week. With over 90 stations spinning already, it's currently the 9th Most Consumed song at country radio. Quickly emerging as Ella's most-streamed song to date with more than 112 million streams to date, the song also hit the Top 15 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and marked both Ella's and Riley's highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100. "you look like you love me" has exploded across social media and is approaching 1 Million posts created using the song, landing it at No. 5 on Billboard's TikTok Top 50 chart. One of the biggest Country songs right now, fans across the globe have been singing along all summer, from Nashville's most beloved honky tonks all the way to the UK's largest Country music crowd in history.

Make sure to catch Ella performing tonight on the star-studded celebration "Toby Keith: American Icon", where she and Riley will perform "Who's Your Daddy?" in honor of the life and legacy of Toby Keith. The two-hour TV special is set to air tonight at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC and streaming tomorrow on Peacock.

On August 2, Ella released her debut album, hungover. Co-writing every song on the album, hungover showcases Ella's razor-sharp pen and her rafter-reaching voice, spiking her unfiltered true stories with rock 'n' roll grit and pop appeal. Celebrating the album, Ella's first-ever North American headline tour, "the hungover tour" presented by Happenstance Whiskey, is underway. Tickets are available on ellalangley.com and are going fast with most of the shows already selling out. See her full list of tour dates below, which includes shows supporting HARDY, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Morgan Wallen.

hungover Tour Dates:

9/6/24 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed Street *UPGRADED VENUE*

9/13/24 Fort Smith, AR Sphinx Club at TempleLive *SOLD OUT*

10/10/24 Chattanooga, TN Barrelhouse Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

10/11/24 Birmingham, AL Zydeco *SOLD OUT*

10/12/24 Jackson, TN Hub City Brewing *SOLD OUT*

10/16/24 Oxford, OH Brick Street *SOLD OUT*

10/17/24 Bloomington, IN The Bluebird

10/18/24 Lexington, KY The Burl *SOLD OUT*

10/31/24 Nashville, TN Exit/In *SOLD OUT*

11/7/24 Buda, TX Maverick's Dance Hall

11/8/24 Helotes, TX Floore's County Store *SOLD OUT*

Upcoming Additional Tour Dates

9/5/2024 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater - Support for Luke Bryan

9/7/2024 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center - Support for Luke Bryan

9/12/2024 Starkville, MS - Dudy Noble Field - Support for HARDY

9/14/2024 Hutchinson, KS - Kansas State Fair - Fair/Festival

9/19/2024 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - Support for Dierks Bentley

9/20/2024 Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena - Support for Dierks Bentley

9/21/2024 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Support for Dierks Bentley

9/28/2024 Tempe, AZ - Boots in the Park - Fair/festival

10/4/2024 Ocean City, MD - Country Calling - Fair/festival

11/9/2024 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field - Support for Cody Johnson

